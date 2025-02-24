Kate and Lila Moss' matching 'soap nails' will dominate spring 2025

Kate Moss and Lila Moss never fail to turn turned heads at luxurious events in London. On Friday, the mother-daughter duo stunned with sleek LBDs at Isabel's in Mayfair but for beauty lovers, the focus was on their simple yet elegant manicures.

After taking a closer look at their nails, we noticed that they both leaned into the viral manicure of the moment - soap nails. The pair's nails were filed into a classic, round shape, short length and had a slightly glossy finish.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima Kate Moss and Lila Moss sport matching 'soap nails'

From Richard Quinn's AW25 runway show to Selena Gomez's post-engagement manicure, the world has fully embraced the squeaky clean effect of soap nails - and it's set to be the hottest nail trend of spring 2025.

What are Soap Nails?

Soap nails are a trendy nail aesthetic that mimics the soft, milky and slightly translucent look of a soap bar. This manicure is characterised by a creamy, semi-sheer finish with a slightly frosted or cloudy effect, often achieved using pastel or neutral tones. The look is minimalist, clean, and elegant, making it a good choice for people who love subtle nail designs.

Why are Soap Nails so popular?

Soap nails are only getting more popular at nail salons because they align with current beauty trends that favour a soft, minimalistic, and effortlessly chic aesthetic. ICYMI, the 'Clean Girl Aesthetic', which embraces natural beauty, fresh skin, and simple elegance is going nowhere and has now influenced nail trends.

Soap nails fit perfectly with this trend due to their sheer, milky finish. Today, everyone also wants to lean into 'Quiet Luxury.' The understated, neutral tones of this mani moment give off a soft luxe vibe.

Celebrity nail artist Tinu Bello, recently told H! Fashion about the rise of barely there and naked manicures as we head to warmer days. She said: "In Spring 2025, there will be a huge shift towards natural-looking nails. Think ultra-sheer pinks, beiges, and high-gloss, healthy finishes." Adding: "This trend is perfect for minimalists or those who want a polished, low-maintenance look."

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez exudes happiness in engagement announcement post with sheer nails

How do you achieve Soap Nails?

According to the experts, achieving this dreamy design is quite simple. At the nail salon make sure to opt for milky whites, soft pinks, pale nudes, or translucent neutrals. For added dimension, some technicians may even blend different shades or use a jelly-like polish. Finally, a glossy topcoat is the key to make the nails look fresh and hydrated, similar to a wet soap bar.

So, if you're looking for the hottest manicure of spring 2025, look no further than the Kate and Lila Moss-approved soap nails.