Hailey Bieber just teased brand new Rhode blushes and they look dreamy
Hailey Bieber just teased brand new Rhode blushes and they look dreamy

The mum-to-be knows a thing or two about glow

Emma North
Deputy Beauty Editor
2 minutes ago
We squealed with delight at Hailey Bieber's recent pregnancy announcement. The blooming 27-year-old took to Instagram to reveal the news alongside husband, Justin Bieber

It's not just her baby bump that we're excited about though, the Rhode founder also teased her upcoming beauty launch - new glowy blushers and gosh, from the teeny-tiny glimpses we've seen they look incredible and will be taking a very precious spot in our makeup bags.

Hailey Bieber sipping a drink
We're predicting a sell-out of Hailey's new Rhode blushes

The beauty brand owner knows what she's talking about when it comes to makeup, singlehandedly starting the 'tomato girl aesthetic' and the latte makeup trends. But so far, aside from a handful of lip products, Rhode has only launched skincare and this will be the brand's first steps into the makeup industry where it will be joining the likes of Selena Gomez's Rare Beauty and Rihanna's Fenty Beauty

In a series of shots on Rhode's Instagram page, we can see that the blushes are coming in a range of colours to match the cult-favourite Lip Peptide treatments and from the glistening, sheer finish, they're going to be a glow-giving texture like a cream, gel or serum. 

Hailey's previously shared her struggle with inflammatory skin condition perioral dermatitis so we're expecting these blushes to contain lots of skin-loving ingredients that benefit you while you wear.

Hailey's the queen of glowy, radiant skin © Instagram @haileybieber
We don't have an official launch date for the blushes yet but we have a sneaking suspicion they'll be launching online imminently and we can't wait to get our hands on them. And, if they're anything like the viral Rhode phone case, be prepared for these blushes to be all over your social channels. That is this summer's glowing complexion sorted then. 

