Hailey Bieber just revealed her entire 'peachy beachy' summer makeup routine

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Our obsession with Hailey Bieber reached new levels when she announced her pregnancy and with her growing baby bump in tow, the star has just revealed the peachy beachy makeup routine she's wearing this summer.

In the new 'get ready with me' video on YouTube, Hailey opens up about concealing problem areas and shares one genius contour trick.

Hailey begins by prepping her skin with her Rhode Glazing Milk, a hydrating, lightweight lotion which she says is her "favourite for summer time because it's so glowy and moisturising and so good for the skin barrier without being heavy."

After finishing off her skin prep with Rhode's Peptide Glazing Fluid, Hailey shares which genius product she swears by to contour her cheekbones and keep her natural skin beautifully bronzed - the Dolce Glow Contour Self-Tanning Sculpt + Glow Wand.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Peachy hues and bronzed skin are Hailey's vibe

We're not being dramatic but this three-in-one product is about to change your life. The wand is actually a contour stick, illuminator and self-tan in one and the easiest way of getting your skin summer-ready.

Moving onto concealer, Hailey shares her love for the Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer saying, "I love this concealer, it's so creamy." Applying it to the skin before foundation is something industry experts, including MUA Mary Phillips, have called underpainting.

The technique is so popular as it allows skin to have a much more natural finish. You avoid overloading on product by carving out the natural contours of the face before applying foundation.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Hailey applies concealer with the viral underpainting technique

MORE: Hailey Bieber just gave the 'dreaded' side part a Gen Z glow up

RELATED: Hailey Bieber gets real about her struggle with 'Perioral Dermatitis'

Next up, she applies the viral Hourglass Veil Skin Tint, a super radiant base to even out her complexion. "It's really hydrating, really glowy, the perfect thing for summer time skin," says Hailey.

© Instagram @haileybieber The gorgeous final look

Applying a dash of the new Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder to minimise shine is some areas, Hailey then adds some colour in the form of some blush and eyeshadow. Finally, she adds highlighter to her Cupid's Bow and the tops of her cheekbones which we spotted to be Tom Ford's Shade and Illuminate Highlighting Duo.

The finished look is definitely 'peachy and beachy' and thanks to Hailey, we think we've just found our go-to summer makeup look too.