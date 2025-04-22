Emma Watson's dreamy pixie cut is so on trend for spring 2025 

Emma Watson has long been a beauty icon, and now one of her most iconic hairstyles is making a major comeback. Proving that hair trends always come full circle, her signature cut is set to be one of spring 2025's biggest hair moments.

Back in the early 2010s, fresh off the heels of the Harry Potter phenomenon, the British It-girl made headlines not just for closing the chapter on her iconic role as Hermione Granger, but for debuting a bold, dramatically chic pixie cut.

Gone were the long, bushy curls we’d grown up with - in their place was a cropped, elfish style that instantly cemented her as a fashion and beauty risk-taker. It wasn’t just a haircut; it was a statement of a new beauty era.

© UK Press via Getty Images Emma Watson shows off her striking pixie cut at the World Premiere Of Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows: Part 2 in London

At the time, Watson’s pixie cut caused a stir. It was both liberating and unexpected - and it marked the beginning of her evolution from child star to grown woman. She wore it with elegance and edge, proving that short hair could be just as versatile and impactful as flowing lengths.

Fast forward to 2025, and short crops are having a serious revival. From jaw-skimming bobs to ultra-short pixies, celebs and It-girls alike are ditching their lengths in favour of more minimalist styles. There’s something about a short haircut that feels chic and low-maintenance - exactly the kind of energy we’re leaning into this spring.

© Getty Images Emma first debuted the short crop alongside Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe at the 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' Premiere

Just recently, Zendaya sported a futuristic short-fringed, choppy pixie cut for a space themed fashion campaign with footwear brand, On. Whilst The Crown actress, Emma Corrin, has become famous for her signature pullet (a pixie and mullet hybrid style).

This season, we’re seeing an influx of blunt micro-bobs, choppy French-girl fringes, and sleek, high-shine pixies hitting runways and street style feeds alike. Paired with dewy skin, fresh freckles and a swipe of tinted balm, the short cut feels effortlessly cool and on point for warmer weather.

© ON Zendaya's new crop was a surprising hair transformation © Samir Hussein/WireImage Emma Corrin looked ethereal with her jet black cut and sheer Alexander McQueen dress at the Nosferatu London Premiere

Emma’s daring cut now feels totally in tune with today’s trends - a reminder that when it comes to beauty, she’s always been one step ahead. So, if you’re flirting with the idea of going shorter this spring, take a leaf out of Watson’s book.

After all, some throwback styles never go out of fashion - they just wait for their moment to shine again.