Mia Regan debuts Victoria Beckham-inspired hair transformation

Model Mia Regan has always been known for her cool-girl aesthetic and edgy yet effortless beauty looks. But her latest red carpet appearance has fans talking for a different reason - a striking hair transformation that seems to pay homage to none other than Victoria Beckham herself.

Spotted at a central London BAFTA Television Awards event, the British it-girl debuted a sleek, glossy brunette look complete with a sharp fringe with choppy layers and softly tousled ends.

The look felt like a nod to Beckham’s signature Spice Girls-era layered bob and the chic, modern styles she’s sported throughout her beauty evolution.

© Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Ima The fashion model debuts her choppy, chestnut hair transformation

Mia’s new look is a departure from her usual honey-blonde locks and beachy waves, marking a more sophisticated, polished era for the upcoming style icon. The bold fringe draws attention to her cheekbones and adds a playful edge - a trademark move Victoria herself has embraced over the years, from her “Posh” days to her runway looks.

The beauty transformation is even more intriguing given Mia’s past relationship with Romeo Beckham, Victoria’s son. The two dated for several years and were considered fashion’s next-gen power couple, frequently appearing together at events and even modelling for campaigns.

© Getty Images Victoria Beckham with her chestnut layered locks in 2011

While the pair parted ways amicably, Mia has reportedly remained on friendly terms with the famous family - and this beauty shift may just be a stylish wink to her fashionable former in-laws.

Her make-up for the night was kept fresh and minimal, letting her new look take centre stage. Dewy skin, softly defined eyes and a touch of gloss on the lips balanced the edgy fringe and gave the look an understated elegance - a classic beauty choice.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan at The Fashion Awards in 2021. The British model sported her signature blonde locks.

Dressed in a leather two-piece co-ord with a touch of sparkle underneath, she embodied effortless glam. It’s clear that Mia, who’s carved a name for herself as a fashion and beauty muse, is embracing a more grown-up image, and this hair transformation feels like a powerful first step.

As the British It-girl steps into this new chapter, she’s proving that a bold beauty move - especially one that channels the timeless VB aesthetic - can be the ultimate statement.