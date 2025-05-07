The cool-girl hair styles you need to try for summer 2025: From the Riviera bob to the Stepford Set

Sun-soaked days and balmy evenings call for a hair refresh, and this summer’s trends are all about effortless polish with a playful twist. We spoke to leading hair expert Tom Smith to get the lowdown on the must-try looks making waves this season - from chic cuts to barely-there textures.

If anyone knows the must-have hairdos of the season, it’s Tom. He moves between styling, consulting for pioneering brands including Olaplex and formulating for Australian brand Evo.

At the top of his must-have trend list is the Riviera Bob - think polished yet relaxed. Perfect for those wanting to stay cool without sacrificing style, it’s the ultimate low-maintenance luxe hair do.

Then there’s Ghost Waves 2.0, the next evolution of soft, barely-there texture. Designed to look like your natural waves, only better. This is just the tip of the iceburg, there are even more cuts to explore in this piece.

Summer 2025 is serving versatility and plenty of movement. Ready to make the cut? Here’s everything you need to know.

© @haileesteinfeld Riviera Bob We've seen this easy-breezy style bob on the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian According to Tom, undone, natural textures are leading the way into summer more than ever this year, in part thanks to The White Lotus. The hair stylist explains: "An evolution of the much-loved Italian Bob, this naturally ruffled and blunt cut shape has just enough movement to feel fresh, while still maximizing volume and lift and the look of luxurious health of the hair." Tom's Top Tips: Ask your stylist for a straight bob cut just longer than your chin. Some soft very long layering should be cut with a shattered finish.

Avoid steps or blunt lines and keep any fringe area longer and blended into the rest of the shape.

Wear with a side parting for more glamour, or central for something that looks youthful and carefree.

© @haileybieber Ghost Waves 2.0 Continuing for the second season, Ghost Waves 2.0 are everywhere from red carpets on the likes of Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber to runways and events. "These relaxed, irregular and undulating waves are youthful, feminine and care-free," the expert reveals. Tom explains that the rise of this style comes from the fact that beauty trends are moving towards a "more natural and undetectable place than ever. " He reveals: "Obvious beach waves or perfectly tonged curls are too try hard looking. Instead, Ghost Waves provide a barely there natural inspired look which flatters everyone." Tom's Top Tips:

For straight hair use a curling iron and turning it in different directions – sometimes curling strands in stages to avoid the spiral effect.

For naturally wavy or curly hair brush through your favourite curl defining product and air dry – only scrunch first if your hair gets too straight after brushing. Don’t touch it till it’s fully dry then gentle massage to soften the product cast.

Stepford Set The Stepford Set takes inspiration from 1950s housewife's but is fashionably empowered. "This voluminous and perfectly coiffed style is everywhere and speaks to a new empowered femininity to a very traditional look," the stylist explains. The rise of the Stepford Set comes from the desire for glamour. Tom says:"This style was traditionally designed to keep the wearer looking perfect and put together at all times." Tom's Top Tips: "Due to the heavy styling required to achieve this, it can be done on all hair types if there is time and will. The longer the hair the harder it is to keep things in place and so the style will end up softening sooner. Shorter hair is easier to keep fixed in place." Curl using a small curling iron, in small horizontal sections.

Once cool, brush with a boar bristle brush and secure in place either with copious amounts of hairspray, with pins, or even a headscarf.