Mia Regan's 'wacky' hair is totally relatable for festival lovers

The model girlfriend of Romeo Beckham shared the most hilarious snap on Instagram

Gen-Z It-girl Mia Regan has such a distinct look that we can't help but admire her ingenuity.

From her tufty, blonde wolf cut to her unconventional Gorpcore 'fits, the model and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham marches to the beat of her own drum and we love her all the more for it.

Know what else we love? An It-girl with an air of relatability.

Granted, we can't help but get lost in the aspirational element of Sofia Richie's 'Quiet Luxury' wardrobe, but sometimes, we want someone a little more on our level.

Mia certainly hit the nail on the head with a recent Instagram Stories snap, giving her 603k followers a hilarious insight into one of her less picture-perfect hair days.

The 20-year-old spent some quality time recently with her boyfriend and family at Wiltshire's Womad Festival, a music and arts event held in Carlton Park.

© Instagram / @mimimoocher Mia gave fans an insight into her festival hair

Following her fun-filled camping adventure, Mia spliced together three pics from her camera roll, revealing that her signature wolf cut can look pretty wild, to say the least, after a few days in the great outdoors. With sporadic tufts sticking out, her hair, not short on body, had a definite dishevelled, hippyish feel.

Festival hair is a tricky beast to nail. With limited access to running water, even the most devoted beauty junkies can look a little worse for wear after a few days of mosh pits, sleeping bags and strategically placed bucket hats. Mia, we salute you.

Gorpcore girlie Mia's festival 'fit felt simultaneously utilitarian and cool, featuring a stone grey leather jacket with functional flap-pockets. She styled her outerwear with baggy-fit, low-rise khaki pants, an edgy chain belt and chunky lace-up boots.

We wonder which festival will get the Mia Regan treatment next…