Bella Hadid wears daring diamond lingerie set to announce "most special" brand update

She may be the unofficial queen of the street style realm, but Bella Hadid truly is an It-girl who can do it all.

Now the younger sister of Gigi Hadid has now brought her captivating fashion sense to the forefront, putting on an enchanting display to promote a new product from her fragrance brand, Orebella.

The supermodel shared behind-the-scenes content of the campaign for her latest fragrance, Nightcap, saying: "the making of….my most special, spicy, vanilla, ginger elixir is finally here…"

© Instagram/@bellahadid Bella shared BTS content fro her 'Nightcap' shoot

Bella wore a showstopping crystal-clad sheer all-in-one piece, featuring a diamond choker neckline and cascades of rhinestones strategically placed to cover her body parts. The mesmerising outfit compliments the celestial, ethereal nature of the brand, and the "sexy" scent of the new product, all with a touch of her signature vintage charm.

She's no stranger to daring looks, from stepping onto the catwalk for Coperni in just her underwear before having a dress spray painted on, to appearing in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 show, wearing all-black lingerie and latex. A sheer bodysuit complete with crystals is just a normal day at the office for the 27-year-old sartorial icon.

Bella first announced her fragrance with another Instagram post last night, telling us everything we need to know about the scent: "It’s finally here… Introducing NIGHTCAP, our fourth and newest scent. I started creating this scent from the beginning, before I even had a name for my company. My dream was to create a mature, sensual, sexy version of the nostalgic & youthful vanilla scents that I’ve always obsessed over. NIGHTCAP is exactly that – a sexy vanilla elixir, elevated with spicy ginger and warm cardamom...All of my scents are different parts of me & my personality… But truly, NIGHTCAP is all me, through and through…. She might truly be my favorite one yet! On Orebella.com now! VANILLA - GINGER - PATCHOULI- SANDALWOOD - PERFECTION."

We're not sure what we want more: to try Nightcap or to have the confidence to wear her showstopping all-in-one...