These are the best summer 2024 holiday scents

Scent and memory are inextricably linked and so it makes sense that whether you're jetting off for a far-flung escape, or a quick city break, you might want to switch up your fragrance to match the destination.

While some people have one signature scent that they swear by, it's definitely becoming more popular to swap fragrances depending on your mood or your surroundings. And if you find the right fragrance it can have the power to capture a dream destination or unlock a core memory.

According to perfumer Jean-Christophe Hérault, "A holiday scent becomes a time capsule of your best moments." So, he recommends "carefully selecting one that captures the essence of your travel experience."

How to pick a summer scent?

A great place to start is with the destination itself. You ideally want to choose a fragrance that's notes are evocative of the place you're travelling to. For example, if you're travelling to the sun soaked Amalfi Coast you might want to choose a scent with citrus, while a trip to Morocco might lend itself to something spicier.

"Citrus scents, such as lemon and bergamot, are refreshing and energising. They evoke a sense of vitality and freshness, perfect for hot days," explains Jean-Christophe. "Floral fragrances are a classic choice for summers as they are reminiscent of blooming gardens. Aquatic notes provide a cooling effect. Think of a sea breeze, the scent of the ocean. Then there are green fragrances, inspired by leaves, grass, and herbs."

Our top pick of scents to accompany you on your Summer escape:

1/ 8 AlUla by Penhaligons Referencing the incense trade route that passed through the ancient city of AlUla, connecting the Middle East to the Mediterranean, this a spicy fragrance that’s fresh and a little bit earthy. You can pick out sweet plums and a balm-like vanilla between wafts of sheer smokiness. £215 at Harrods 2/ 8 Flora Magnifica by Granado Inspired by the abundance of the Amazon, Flora Magnifica combines jasmine and rose - flowers you might not expect to find on the forest floor, with the tropical juiciness of dangling fruits and fluorescent green foliage. The vibrancy of Brazil, bottled. £110 at Liberty 3/ 8 Sunlit Clementine & Vetiver EDP by Molton Brown Transport yourself to the sun-soaked streets of Seville with this sparkling, zesty fragrance. It pairs the juiciness of clementine with warm, creamy fig and earthy vetiver for a sophisticated summer scent. £120 at Molton Brown 4/ 8 Néroli Plein Sud by Guerlain Néroli Plein Sud, blends a honeyed neroli note with turmeric, cinnamon and ginger. It’s reminiscent of a bustling Moroccan spice market with the perfume of white flowers carried in the evening breeze.

£295 at Guerlain 5/ 8 Under the Stars by Replica This fragrance speaks to sand dunes and starry Namibian nights, with a glowing campfire dancing on red African soil. Blending oud and amber, it’s leathery and slightly sweet. £120 at SpaceNK 6/ 8 Soleil D’Ikosim by Infiniment Coty Paris One spritz sends you to a lush, sun-drenched garden in Algeria, surrounded by orange blossom, neroli and vetiver. Imagine towering cypress trees, a bubbling water fountain and bruised petals underfoot.

£195 at Liberty 7/ 8 Cappadocia by Memo Paris Inspired by Cappadocia’s saffron-hued sunsets, you’re hit by some spicy notes before this unique scent dries on your skin to reveal Turkish rose. It has a sophisticated, warming sweetness without being sickly. £235 at Selfridges 8/ 8 Ginger Beer Cologne by Jo Malone London A swig of refreshing ginger beer as you wander between stalls at a London antiques market, that’s what this fragrance is modelled on. Described by the perfumer as sensual and comforting, it’s a blend of fresh-cut ginger combined with the warmth of cinnamon and roasted oak. £58 at Jo Malone London

How we chose the fragrances:

Scent: These are all fragrances I have smelt and subsequently fallen in love with. They each have the ability to transport you to a different place and smell like summer bottled.

Why you should trust me:

I am Hello! Fashion’s Junior Beauty Writer, with several years of experience within the beauty journalism industry. I'm very fortunate to have an eclectic scent wardrobe of my own and I'm passionate about helping people find their next favourite fragrance.

