Bella Hadid reveals her ultimate perfume layering combo

When Bella Hadid revealed that her secret project was a fragrance line earlier this year, we were pleasantly surprised. However, the luxurious scents of Orebella have quickly become a beloved addition to the world of perfumery, thanks to the collection of warm, unique scents.

If like us, you've been curious about what the supermodel, wellness entrepreneur and equestrian enthusiast smells like, then it's your lucky day as she has just revealed her ultimate layering combination. The It-girl featured in an Instagram reel with Gourmand perfume specialist, Paul Fino, and she spilled all her fragrance secrets.

When it comes to wearing perfumes, everyone has different preferences. While some people like to layer them with body oils or thick creams, others might prefer to mix completely different scents. According to the clip, Bella likes to do the latter.

© Orebella Bella stunned in florals for the Orebella launch shoot

In the video, the duo reference the Orebella 'Trio Travel Set'. The stocking-approved mini set gives consumers three 10ml bottles of different fragrances. Bella stated that the scent 'Nightcap' is the most "rounded" one: "You can really layer it with anything," she revealed. According to official website, 'Nightcap' has warm and spicy notes, saying: "This scent has is an aphrodisiac with warmth and comfort. Ginger and cardamom spice bring a sparkling, shimmering effect to cozy vanilla and rich woods."

Although she loves the notes of 'Nightcap' on it's own, Bella declared that her favourite layering combo is 'Nightcap' and 'Salted Muse' fused together. 'Salted Muse' being a woody marine scent. The essence opens with a vibrant introduction of sea salt and pink pepper plus an olive tree accord and lavender twist at the heart. Once it dries, it finishes with a dynamic association of wood and crisp amber.

"Nightcap and Salted Muse together, that is the duo," the supermodel admitted with a reassuring smile: "You can get the trio, use the duo and make it uno. Whatever you want - you can get it in these gift boxes." Well, after this revelation, this gift set might be a last minute addition to our Christmas wishlists.

So, if you want to smell like a Hadid, then this exact combo is approved by the supermodel herself. Spritz away...