Princess Kate's 'naked nails' are 2025's biggest manicure trend

On Tuesday, the Prince and Princess of Wales hosted the annual Buckingham Palace Garden Party alongside Princess Eugenie, stepping in for King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The official Royal Family website explains that "each year, over 30,000 guests are invited to spend a relaxed summer afternoon in the beautiful gardens of Buckingham Palace or the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Garden Parties are an important way for members of the Royal Family to speak to a broad range of people from all walks of life, all of whom have made a positive impact in their community."

The occasion is a glamorous affair, with the royals and the guests embracing preppy garden party style, including elegant dresses, Royal Ascot-approved headpieces, three-piece suits and top hats.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Prince and Princess of Wales stand at the top of the Garden steps before the start of a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace

Of course, all eyes were on Princess Kate, whose style is adored by fashion lovers and royal enthusiasts across the globe. And whilst we were obsessing over her embracing this season's butter yellow trend, her minimalistic (or non-existent) manicure also caught the eyes of the beauty sphere.

Letting her dopamine-inducing Emilia Wickstead midi dress and matching Phillip Treacy hat do all the talking, Kate embraced 'naked nails.'

© @princeandprincessofwales Kate's 'naked nails' are a major 2025 manicure trend

Focussing on nail health instead of various colours, patterns and lengths, searches for 'Minimalistic Manicure' have risen by 128.5% for this spring, according to experts at Cosmetify.

Beauty expert Maria Mukaranda from the shopping platform explained: “Embracing natural beauty is a huge trend this year, in particular with nail designs - whether that be a classic French tip or a natural finish. This style of nail is a great way to embody the ‘Clean Girl Aesthetic.’“If you are looking for a minimalistic manicure, any nude shades are a good option to achieve a simple yet put-together nail look.”

The moral of the story? Don't fret if you don't have time to get a fancy manicure before your next big event. Natural nails are in, as proven by the Princess of Wales...