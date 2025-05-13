Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's figure-flattering style hack is a 2025 fashion favourite
Kate Middleton smiling in a purple dress and hat© Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Princess Kate's figure-flattering style hack is a 2025 fashion favourite

The stylish royal turned to Alessandra Rich for an elegant, classic dress for the VE Day memorial service at Westminster Abbey

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
On Wednesday, May 6, the British Royal Family gathered at Westminster Abbey to mark 80 years since VE Day, honouring the courage and sacrifice of those who gave their lives during the Second World War.

Among the attendees were King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and the ever-elegant Princess of Wales, who delivered yet another standout moment in royal style.

For the heartfelt occasion, Princess Kate chose a timeless monochrome polka dot dress by one of her favourite designers, Alessandra Rich. The look was classic Kate - refined yet fashion-forward - with a high neckline, demure long sleeves, and a flowing midi-length skirt. But what set this particular ensemble apart from her many Alessandra Rich polka dot numbers was the striking waist detail.

The Princess of Wales recycled her Alessandra Rich dress© Samir Hussein/WireImage
Princess Kate wore an Alessandra Rich polka dot dress to the 80th VE Day thanksgiving service

A wide, ruched waistband crafted from the same fabric added texture and definition to the silhouette, providing a fresh take on royal dressing - and a flattering one at that. This subtle design technique is shaping up (pun intended) to be a major trend for 2025, already seen on the likes of Rita Ora in diamanté-studded eveningwear and Sydney Sweeney in sleek ‘office siren’ tailoring.

Princess Kate and Prince William standing side by side after walking through entrance of Westminster Abbey© POOL/AFP via Getty Images
The ruched horizontal waist detailing created a super flattering sihouette

Unlike traditional cinched belts, these horizontal bands in matching fabric create a seamless silhouette that draws the eye to the waist without breaking the line of the dress. The result? An hourglass illusion that balances volume with elegance, and keeps the overall effect modern yet understated.

Princess Kate’s wardrobe for the VE Day 80th anniversary has been nothing short of a style masterclass. Later that evening, she brought a touch of glamour to the commemorations in a textured Self-Portrait number featuring a boucle jacket and pleated chiffon skirt - a look that perfectly blended regal elegance with contemporary glamour.

Prince William in suit and Kate wearing white blazer and skirt at VE Day concert© Getty
Kate wore Self-Portrait for the evening commemorations

Looking for timeless inspiration with a modern twist? Look no further...

