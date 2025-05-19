Chelsea Flower Show 2025 Fashion: The most stylish looks from the RHS grounds

Every May, London’s most elegant neighbourhood bursts into bloom - but this year, fashion is firmly in full flower. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show, running from 20-24 May 2025, returns once again to the Royal Hospital Chelsea, bringing with it world-class garden design, horticultural excellence, and an audience that includes royalty, celebrities and green-fingered glitterati.

But just a few streets away, an entirely separate spectacle is also unfolding: Chelsea in Bloom, the city’s largest free-to-attend floral art festival, produced by Cadogan in partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society.

While the Flower Show is a ticketed event behind manicured gates, Chelsea in Bloom spills out across the King's Road and Sloane Street, with over 100 shops, restaurants and hotels transforming their storefronts with extravagant floral installations. This year’s theme, Flowers in Fashion, celebrates Chelsea in Bloom’s 20th anniversary by paying tribute to iconic style moments, legendary designers and London’s creative scene. Expect giant handbags made from hydrangeas, sunglasses crafted entirely of stems, and plenty of tongue-in-chic garden glamour.

It’s no wonder both events have become magnets for the stylish set. Whether attending the show gardens at RHS Chelsea or simply soaking in the petal-covered pavements nearby, guests arrive dressed for the occasion - think floral frocks, raffia accessories, and the prettiest kitten heels in town. As tulips, roses, and ranunculus take centre stage, so too do the outfits. Here, we round up the best dressed attendees from the most fashionable week in London’s spring calendar. Florals? For Chelsea? Always groundbreaking.

Chelsea Flower Show 2025 Best Dressed:

1/ 11 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Mary Berry Proof that timeless style blooms at any age, Mary Berry brought full English garden charm in a blush pink midi dress scattered with dainty floral embroidery and delicate pearl button embellishments. With its high collar, puffed sleeves, and waist-cinching sash, the dress exuded soft sophistication. Neutral suede heels and a megawatt smile completed the look.

2/ 11 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Joanna Lumley Joanna Lumley delivered her signature flair in a punchy orange floral print jacket with oversized sleeves and roomy pockets, layered over wide cream trousers and fresh white sneakers. Toting a crocheted slogan bag and that unmistakable grin, she brought a burst of flower power sass to the grounds and an ensemble that said Absolutely Fabulous and meant it.

3/ 11 © AFP via Getty Images Laura Konig Leaning through a golden garden sculpture, fellow of the RHS, Laura Konig guest made a serious statement in fuchsia and crimson. Her oversized hat, shaped like a blooming poppy, perched atop a bold pink blazer layered over white tailoring. A structured mini handbag and rose-tinted glasses tied the whole theatrical-meets-tailored look together with maximalist flair.

4/ 11 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Tasha Ghouri Taking the theme Flowers in Fashion quite literally, Tasha Ghouri stunned in a sculptural nude-toned corset dress adorned with ruffles and ostrich-feather-like textures. The pièce de résistance? A towering headpiece of dried blooms and seedpods that could rival any show garden. Finished with blush stilettos and mermaid waves, it was couture meets cottagecore at its finest.

5/ 11 © PA Images via Getty Images Jason Statham Jason Statham took the quiet luxury route through the flower beds with a no-fuss, all-black uniform: cargo-style joggers, a crisp crew-neck sweatshirt, slip-on sneakers and a classic baseball cap. Minimal, tonal, and completely paparazzi-proof - this was the horticultural version of a tech mogul's off-duty uniform.

6/ 11 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Natalie Rushdie Natalie Rushdie's romantic full-skirted dress quite literally brought garden to the garden. With its painterly print of sweeping lawns, castle turrets, and flower borders, it looked plucked from a Jane Austen daydream. A straw boater trimmed with pink ribbon and dainty sandals completed the cottagecore fantasy. It was fashion as fairytale - and Chelsea as the ultimate backdrop.

7/ 11 © Getty Images Sophie Raworth & Monty Don Sophie Raworth and Monty Don brought classic charm to the showgrounds. She wore a puff-sleeved coral red printed midi dress with ease, while he went for rustic refinement in a textured navy blazer, light blue shirt, and punchy polka dot tie. Bonus style points for the furry accessories - two adorable pups that stole the scene.

8/ 11 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Patrick Grant Channelling old-school dandy energy, Patrick Grant served preppy perfection with a twist. His seersucker jacket, vintage-style high-waisted trousers and coordinating blue striped tie gave serious Ivy League flair. The flash of navy suspenders and chocolate suede loafers added playful character.

9/ 11 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Chloe Gill & JB Gill Stylish pair Chloe Gill and JB Gill nailed the art of colour confidence. She stunned in a tailored fuchsia pink suit with wide-leg trousers and sharp lapels, paired with a structured black handbag for balance. He matched her fashion-forward energy in a deep forest green double-breasted suit, finished with a pocket square and sleek lace-ups. A duo as coordinated as their looks.

10/ 11 © Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I Alan Titchmarsh This vibrant look took a classic navy-and-blue palette and turned up the volume with a joyful jolt of bubblegum pink. A coordinating tie and pocket square added polish, while brown suede shoes grounded the colour story. Bonus medals and a confident grin? Proof that Alan Titchmarsh's sartorial flair never retires.