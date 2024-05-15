A beauty writer's 22 favourite neutral nail looks

There's a time and place for a larger-than-life, maximalist manicure, but for the most part, a chic, versatile look is the goal, one that will work seamlessly with every outfit.

Neutrals – think sheer satin pinks, expensive taupes, pearly nudes – are by far the most wearable and understated shade group. A luxurious, "your nails but better" design will go the distance, handily making regrowth less conspicuous and not diverting attention from what you're wearing.

Hello! Fashion shares the neutral nail looks we're currently crushing on:

1/ 22 © Instagram / @overglowededit Lip Gloss Nails Sheer and sheeny, the lip gloss nails trend has a mesmerising, dewy appeal.

2/ 22 © Instagram / amiri_studio Minimalist Waves If you're after something a little more interesting than a classic block hue, consider a soft, white line art overlay.

3/ 22 © Instagram / @matejanova Minuscule Pearls Elevate glossy pale pink with tiny, precious accents à la manicurist Mateja Novakovic who used Nail Inc's 3D pearls to create this look.

4/ 22 © Instagram / @sansilt Skinny French A renewed take on a classic, slender French tips look immeasurably chic, especially on a short, squoval nail.

5/ 22 © Instagram / @globeautysussex Balletic Square For an eternally versatile nail design, opt for a ballet slipper shade with a soft, square finish. This look can be adapted in line with your natural skin tone - perfect for minimising the appearance of regrowth in between salon trips.

6/ 22 © Instagram / @aniawela Milky Square For a soft, creamy appeal, lean into the milk bath nail trend with a semi-sheer neutral.

7/ 22 © Instagram / @corrinnabianca Toffee Glaze Delicious, moreish and infused with a warm undertone, these toffee-hued nails would look beautiful with a bronzy glow.

8/ 22 © Instagram / @delaxnails Pearly Chrome Imbued with a luxe, mesmerising pearlescence, this long almond design is giving coquette, without all the bells and whistles.

9/ 22 © Instagram / @tgbacademy Pastel Double Cuff Springy and joyful, this double cuff pastel look gives a neutral base a subtle colour injection.

10/ 22 © Instagram / @polish_and_pilates Soft Line Art A clean, thin line swept over a coconut-hued base shade feels subtle, and distinctly wearable.

11/ 22 © Instagram / @raelondonnails Barely There Blink, and you'll miss it, is the vibe for these super natural-looking nails, created using a sheer base and milky white to brighten the tips.

READ: I tried the viral Chrome Nails trend, and I think I'm a convert

RELATED: How to remove gel nails safely at home

12/ 22 © Instagram / @nails.by.elizabeth.m Round Baby Pink It's difficult to go wrong with a flattering, pale pink and short lengths if you're after a nail look that will suit all manner of outfit colourways.

13/ 22 © Instagram / @joelyoceannails Almond Milk Dairy alternatives are getting a lot of flak at the moment, but almond milk is officially the one to beat. Sheer, soft and categorically luxe-looking, we're into it.

14/ 22 © Instagram / @pearlclarkenails Hydro Infusion 3D nail art is gaining momentum at the moment following the striking, ornamental Met Gala manicures, but if you're wanting to dip your toe, try this mesmerising, slightly surrealist, water droplet design.

15/ 22 © Instagram / @lolo.nailedit Midas Touch Flecks of gold combined with flowy white linework is a stellar choice if you're wanting a look that feels pretty, yet still relatively muted.

16/ 22 © Instagram / @j.e.m_nails Cocoa Nails Exuding cosy depth, an earthy brown can look very chic, especially with a high-shine top coat.

MORE: Butter nails are this summer's biggest nail trend

READ: I'm calling it – the American manicure is way more elegant than the French

17/ 22 © Instagram / @mimimarielle Vanilla Chrome If you're in the mood for a neutral with a more yellowy rather than pink undertone, creamy vanilla works a treat for some gentle contrast against the natural nail. For added drama, opt for chrome powder over the top.

18/ 22 © Instagram / @theurbanbeauty Blush Nails Obsessed with the pretty, healthy flush of cream blush in your makeup? Hailing from Korea, this glowy pink look, a muted offshoot of the aura nails trend, will hit the spot.

19/ 22 © Instagram / @lillypalm__ Hot Chocolate Nails Rich and infinitely tempting, the hot chocolate nails trend looks beautiful with a square shape. Not sure on exactly which shade to go for? Pure Malteser vibes.

20/ 22 © Instagram / @_nailsbyjenn._ Gradient Neutrals Featuring a gentle colour progression, this design is ideal if you want a look that feels simple, yet still interesting.

21/ 22 © Instagram / @nailsbykristen_x Strawberry Milk Nails Super similar to the OG milk bath nails look, a pretty alternative is a shade with a hint of pink running through it.