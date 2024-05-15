A beauty writer's 22 favourite neutral nail looks

There's a time and place for a larger-than-life, maximalist manicure, but for the most part, a chic, versatile look is the goal, one that will work seamlessly with every outfit.
Neutrals – think sheer satin pinks, expensive taupes, pearly nudes – are by far the most wearable and understated shade group. A luxurious, "your nails but better" design will go the distance, handily making regrowth less conspicuous and not diverting attention from what you're wearing.
Don't Miss
Hello! Fashion shares the neutral nail looks we're currently crushing on:
1/22
Lip Gloss Nails
Sheer and sheeny, the lip gloss nails trend has a mesmerising, dewy appeal.
2/22
Minimalist Waves
If you're after something a little more interesting than a classic block hue, consider a soft, white line art overlay.
3/22
Minuscule Pearls
Elevate glossy pale pink with tiny, precious accents à la manicurist Mateja Novakovic who used Nail Inc's 3D pearls to create this look.
4/22
Skinny French
A renewed take on a classic, slender French tips look immeasurably chic, especially on a short, squoval nail.
5/22
Balletic Square
For an eternally versatile nail design, opt for a ballet slipper shade with a soft, square finish. This look can be adapted in line with your natural skin tone - perfect for minimising the appearance of regrowth in between salon trips.
6/22
Milky Square
For a soft, creamy appeal, lean into the milk bath nail trend with a semi-sheer neutral.
7/22
Toffee Glaze
Delicious, moreish and infused with a warm undertone, these toffee-hued nails would look beautiful with a bronzy glow.
8/22
Pearly Chrome
Imbued with a luxe, mesmerising pearlescence, this long almond design is giving coquette, without all the bells and whistles.
9/22
Pastel Double Cuff
Springy and joyful, this double cuff pastel look gives a neutral base a subtle colour injection.
10/22
Soft Line Art
A clean, thin line swept over a coconut-hued base shade feels subtle, and distinctly wearable.
11/22
Barely There
Blink, and you'll miss it, is the vibe for these super natural-looking nails, created using a sheer base and milky white to brighten the tips.
It's difficult to go wrong with a flattering, pale pink and short lengths if you're after a nail look that will suit all manner of outfit colourways.
13/22
Almond Milk
Dairy alternatives are getting a lot of flak at the moment, but almond milk is officially the one to beat. Sheer, soft and categorically luxe-looking, we're into it.
14/22
Hydro Infusion
3D nail art is gaining momentum at the moment following the striking, ornamental Met Gala manicures, but if you're wanting to dip your toe, try this mesmerising, slightly surrealist, water droplet design.
15/22
Midas Touch
Flecks of gold combined with flowy white linework is a stellar choice if you're wanting a look that feels pretty, yet still relatively muted.
16/22
Cocoa Nails
Exuding cosy depth, an earthy brown can look very chic, especially with a high-shine top coat.
If you're in the mood for a neutral with a more yellowy rather than pink undertone, creamy vanilla works a treat for some gentle contrast against the natural nail. For added drama, opt for chrome powder over the top.
18/22
Blush Nails
Obsessed with the pretty, healthy flush of cream blush in your makeup? Hailing from Korea, this glowy pink look, a muted offshoot of the aura nails trend, will hit the spot.
19/22
Hot Chocolate Nails
Rich and infinitely tempting, the hot chocolate nails trend looks beautiful with a square shape. Not sure on exactly which shade to go for? Pure Malteser vibes.
20/22
Gradient Neutrals
Featuring a gentle colour progression, this design is ideal if you want a look that feels simple, yet still interesting.
21/22
Strawberry Milk Nails
Super similar to the OG milk bath nails look, a pretty alternative is a shade with a hint of pink running through it.
22/22
Clean Girl Nails
If you love the feel of a manicure but don't want your nails to look overly done, consider soft, semi-sheer beige and a short, square shape.