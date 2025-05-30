Would you bathe in Sydney Sweeney's bathwater? The H! Fashion team weighs in

Well, I can guarantee that this wasn't on your 2025 bingo card.

Blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney is recognised around the world for her impeccable acting skills, cool-girl-coded wardrobe agenda, infectious personality... and now? For releasing a soap made from her own bathwater.

Yep, you read correctly. The 27-year-old American sweetheart made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, saying: "You kept asking about my bathwater after the @drsquatch ad… so we kept it. Introducing Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss! A very real, very limited-edition soap made with my actual bathwater. Available on 6/6/25 at drsquatch.com"

As expected, the reaction from fans is totally divided. Some are in favour of the launch, commenting under her post with: "Epic collab," "Iconic," and "Thanks, I’ll take 100."

Others, however, were left less than impressed by her latest business move. One follower dismissed the product as "ridiculous," while another bluntly told her to "be serious." Many were simply baffled, posting responses like "no way this is a real thing" and "This can’t be real."

In a press release, the actress shared the inspiration behind the unusual idea, saying: "When your fans start asking for your bathwater, you can either ignore it, or turn it into a bar of Dr. Squatch soap," adding, "It's weird in the best way, and I love that we created something that's not just unforgettable, it actually smells incredible and delivers like every other Dr. Squatch product I love."

Even the H! Fashion team is split on the matter. Editor Natalie Salmon is fully on board: "I mean it’s Sydney Sweeney… who wouldn’t want to drink her Miu Miu wardrobe-infused bathwater? Take my money." Orion Scott chimed in with: "I am disturbed but also intrigued... It's giving Saltburn but for those who are into blondes," while Clare Pennington summed up her feelings with a dry: "I hate the world we live in."

Well, you know what they say - if you can't beat 'em, join 'em...