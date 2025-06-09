Rita Ora revives the 90s blue eyeshadow trend with a show-stopping twist

Rita Ora is no stranger to a bold beauty moment - and her latest performance look might just be one of her most striking yet. While lighting up the stage at the World Club Dome Festival in Germany, the singer brought a heavy dose of 90s nostalgia to her glam, reminding us all why blue eyeshadow deserves a spot back in our beauty bags.

Taking to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes snaps, Rita showcased a shimmering powder-blue eyeshadow look that was anything but subtle. Swept generously across her lids and up toward the brows, the icy shade made her eyes pop under the stage lights.

But what really elevated the look was her decision to line the waterline in a matching sky-blue hue, tying the whole punchy look aesthetic together.

© @ritaora The singer's 90s eyeshadow look commanded all attention

The rest of the glam was kept fresh and glowing, letting the eyes remain the star of the show. Nude glossy lips, softly bronzed skin, and feathered brows provided the perfect backdrop to the statement eyeshadow.

The Anywhere singer isn't the first British star to jump on this throwback makeup trend. At the start of the year, Victoria Beckham shared a detailed tutorial on Instagram of her go-to eye shadow look ahead of Valentines day.

In a surprising move, the look steered away from VB's usual brown smoky eye and instead, she opted for a blue hue. This playful glam was a nostalgic throwback to her time in the Grammy-winning band, the Spice Girls.

© Getty Images Rita Ora performing on stage during the World Club Dome Festival featuring her dazzling blue aesthetic

Rita's hair only added to the 90s-meets-Y2K vibe. Her signature curls were on full display, styled in a voluminous, crimped effect that channelled effortless festival chic. The tousled ringlets framed her face beautifully and gave the look a wild, untamed energy that paired perfectly with her bold performance.

And let’s not ignore the coordination. Rita wore a bright blue two-piece ensemble with lace and mesh detailing that mirrored the tones of her eyeshadow. The outfit’s ripped textures and cropped silhouette oozed 2000s pop princess.

With this beauty look, Rita Ora proves that the 90s blue eyeshadow trend is well and truly back - but with her own modern spin. Ready to dig out your old palette yet? Because we certainly are.