Rita Ora's bold hair transformation is her most daring look to date 

Rita Ora has never been one to shy away from a bold beauty moment - but her latest transformation might just be her most daring yet.

Taking to Instagram during a stop in Phoenix, Arizona, the Anywhere singer unveiled a dramatic new hair do. She traded in her signature honey-blonde waves for glossy, jet black lengths and a razor-sharp micro fringe that oozed cool.

The fringe, chopped high above the brow line, is bold and undeniably chic. Although she captioned the post “Off days…”, this look is anything but off. It’s a statement hair style that completely commands attention and serves serious beauty inspiration for spring/summer 2025.

© @ritaora Rita Ora stuns with a jet black micro fringe and baby bangs

She balanced the striking look with soft glam featuring rosy cheeks, sculpted brows, fluttery lashes and a neutral matte lip. Her new hairstyle has completely captivated beauty lovers' attention and has the internet talking.

© @ritaora The singer's new hair do is her coolest look to date...

Rita’s beauty switch-up comes at a time when bold fringes and dark, ultra-shiny lengths are making a major comeback. The micro fringe - sometimes dubbed the 'baby bang' - has been cropping up on celebrities and beauty creators everywhere. Katy Perry has dabbled in the look for editorial shoots, pairing hers with sleek, long, tresses similar to Rita's.

Doja Cat, the beauty shapeshifter, has also embraced versions of the cut that play with punk and Y2K nostalgia. Who could forget when Zendaya debuted her own version at Schiaparelli's SS24 Haute Couture show? Even rising Gen-Z style icon, Iris Law, has flirted with the baby bang in recent times.

© Getty Images Katy Perry made the micro bang her signature look in the 2010s © Getty Images Zendaya outside the SS24 Schiaparelli show with the bold hairstyle

The revival of the micro fringe taps into a wider movement towards bolder, more expressive rising hair styles in 2025. Where soft curtain bangs once reigned supreme, this year’s fringes are sharper, shorter and full of attitude. They work best when they’re paired with a sleek do - whether that’s with a bob, long waves or even a pixie crop.

For those considering the striking cut, it’s certainly not for the faint-hearted - but that’s the point. As Rita proves, a micro fringe can elevate your entire look - all it takes is a bit of bravery...