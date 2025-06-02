Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rita Ora's Cutout swimsuit and mini shorts co-ord is perfect for festival season
Rita Ora poses in a strapless top on her Instagram© @ritaora

Rita Ora's cut-out swimsuit and shorts co-ord is perfect for festival season

The It-Brit wore a selection of stylish ensembles to announce the release of her upcoming song 'Heat'

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
After a rather lengthy Instagram hiatus, Rita Ora is back to regular programming - and fans of her enviable wardrobe couldn’t be more thrilled. 

The 34-year-old It-Brit took to her social media account on Sunday night to share a selection of summer-fuelled snaps, showing off a few ensembles that we will most definitely be recreating for our own sun-soaking holidays this season. 

Rita has taken the last few weeks off from posting her daily life, instead tailoring her feed to tease her newest upcoming single, Heat, which drops in just a few days. 

Rita Ora poses in a black cut-out swimsuit on her Instagram© @ritaora
Rita's sleek chic black one piece is ultra flattering

Posing for a poolside snap on an inflatable ice cream, Rita showed off her simple, yet wildly cool festival-approved ‘fit for all to see. Styling a cut-out black swimsuit with a set of futuristic silver Nike Air Max Muses. 

Rita Ora poses in a cutout swimsuit on her Instagram© @ritaora
Rita's new single is out on June 6th

To elevate the striking one-piece, Rita accessorised with a selection of gold-toned necklaces and a chunky match-green bracelet on one wrist. Her natural voluminous curls were left out to shimmer under the UV rays, creating a mermaid-like aesthetic. 

Rita Ora poses in a stripey crop top and mini shorts© @ritaora
SS25 is all about bright colour pops

The next ultra-chic look on the carousel, which would also make for the ultimate festival outfit, was a striped crop top and mini short combo. The red and white co-ord was elevated to perfection thanks to the addition of a vibrant crochet Prada side bag and her beloved blue-framed Marni sunglasses. 

Rita Ora poses for a close-up photo in blue sunglasses© @ritaora
The It-Brit loves bold eyewear

Though she’s only been sharing professional promotional material, which filled a hole for those of us obsessed with her style, we can’t deny we’re excited she’s back up to her old tricks, especially considering she’s one of our most notable summer style muses. 

The singer, actress and beauty mogul spends half of her time between the northern and southern hemispheres, so she was one of the first of the fashion set to determine what might be trending for SS25. 

Earlier in the year, she posted a slew of summer-fuelled outfits that had those of us in London cuddling up to woollen knits in envy. Thankfully, times have changed, and the sunny season is finally here, meaning we can finally recreate Rita’s wardrobe without getting frostbite. 

