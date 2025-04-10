Rita Ora channels '80s glam - paired with a Flashdance-inspired co-ord

Rita Ora is serving serious ‘80s glam in her latest look.

Shared on Instagram ahead of her appearance as a judge on The Masked Singer US, the singer embraced a throwback beauty moment, complete with voluminous curls and a dreamy wash of vibrant colour.

© @ritaora Rita Ora stuns with an 80s style makeup look

The British It-girl's look also perfectly taps into the rise of aura makeup. Pintrest's 2025's Trend Report predicted that this year would be all about the playful makeup trend. The report reads: "2025 will be the year of the make-up mood ring. Gen Z and Boomers are driving this high hue look that’s all about zeroing in on a colour aesthetic and flaunting it from chin to cheek. Find your aura, wear it with confidence and consider yourself dipped in vibes all day long."

Aura makeup is all about playing with colour in a way that feels expressive and intuitive, often mimicking the flow of energy or emotion across the face. Think soft transitions, blended brights and a halo effect that glows from within. It’s less about rigid placement and more about creating a vibe, and Rita’s pink-hued moment is a glowing example of how the trend can feel both nostalgic and fresh.

© @ritaora Rita Ora is kitted out with colourful 80s exercise gear

The Anywhere's singer's glam was centered around a saturated halo of pink shadow, softly diffused beyond the crease, under the eyes and across the cheeks to create an ethereal effect - classic of the playful makeup trend. The look was balanced with fluttery lashes, bold brows and a high-gloss coral-red lip.

The ‘80s references don’t stop at makeup - her hair was also a full moment on its own. Rita’s natural curls were amped up into a voluminous style, complete with a mini side fringe and playful pops of colour woven through (spot the lime green scrunchie nestled in her curls). It’s wild, whimsical, and full of attitude - everything the decade was known for.

As for her outfit, she brought the Flashdance vibe with a bright pink and blue exercise co-ord complete with stretchy leggings and fuzzy leg warmers. Oh, so retro.

Whether you’re reaching for your blending brush or your crimper, Rita’s look is proof that old-school glamour is back - but this time, with a fresh, colourful twist.