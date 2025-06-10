Lily James' beach waves are a summer dream - and it's so easy to recreate

Lily James always exudes perfection, especially when it comes to her beauty choices, and her appearance at the at the 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel was no different.

The Cinderella actress took to the red carpet wearing a chic black Chanel mini dress but for beauty lovers, the real magic was in her glam. As she glided around the Big Apple, her tousled golden blonde hair was the true star of the show.

A celebrity hair favourite, the beach wave look is all about pretty, sea-inspired texture. Returning year upon year, the appeal lies in the illusion of Cali Girl effortlessness, along the lines of 'I woke up like this'.

© Variety via Getty Images Lily James at the 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner with her stunning beach waves

"The idea is that you shouldn't look like you've been touched by a hairdresser," explains internationally acclaimed hair extraordinaire Luke Hersheson. Insouciant, loose S-shape pieces are a "timeless classic" now, having received the supermodel seal of approval. "It's Kate Moss, Gisele, an invention of the early noughties, and it's never gone away."

But what does the perfect beach wave look actually entail, according to the hair tastemaker? The hair dresser told H! Fashion: "It's like an undone wave, fairly flat at the roots, straight-ish towards the ends with nice, believable movement through the mid-lengths."

© WireImage Lily James wearing her chic Chanel black dress

While the look felt spontaneous, make no mistake - this kind of texture is often the result of some strategic styling. The secret? A good wave-enhancing spray or heatless styling technique. Achieving this effortless summer look is all in the details. Natalia, Stylist at Hershesons Fitzrovia shared: "Firstly, towel dry the hair, then lightly mist with the Air Dry Spray. Next, take sections from each side, ear to ear, and twist them back.

Twist the back sections loosely for natural texture and shape your bangs with your hands into the desired form. Adding: "Finally, let it air dry, then mist again slightly more for a bit of definition and hold."

Thanks to Lily, summer's top hair inspo is clear: embrace the wave.