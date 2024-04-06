Lily James debuts new blonde locks to celebrate her 35th birthday

A happy birthday is in order for actress Lily James as last night she celebrated in opulent style with her nearest and dearest by her side, including BFF and fellow actress Gemma Chan, at London’s private member's club, Apollo's Muse.

The British-born heartthrob rang in her 35 years spent earthside in quintessential elegance, donning a Saint Laurent ruched polka dot mini dress, metallic gold heels and a camel-toned trench coat thrown over her shoulders. She accessorised her party ‘fit with a delicate diamond tennis bracelet around her ankle, a pair of twinkling drop-down earrings, and a racy red manicure.

© Getty An elegant party girl in action

It comes as no surprise that Lily opted for an elegant ensemble, known in the fashion world for sporting decadent Prada fringe dresses and bold floral print Erdem co-ords, constantly serving look after look at Fashion Week shows and red carpet appearances.

© Getty I'm asking for this hue at my next salon visit

One thing that was different about last night's look was her luscious locks. The newly turned 35-year-old switched up her silky brunette style for a shorter soft blonde balayage style, set with a middle parting and loose waves.

© Instagram / @halleybrisker What can't she pull off?

This isn't the first time Lily has opted for a dramatic hair transformation, for last year's Met Gala the Pam & Tommy star cut wispy micro bangs, channelling silver screen royalty Audrey Hepburn.

© Instagram / @halleybrisker I will 100% be sporting this at my wedding

Back in 2022, she leaned into the copper trend, dying her long mane the most gorgeous shade of chestnut. After that, she decided to get a soft blonde balayage, look, which she debuted on the red carpet in a coquettecore charged bow updo, courtesy of famed celeb hair stylist Halley Brisker whose clientele included Simone Ashley, Olivia Wilde, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Sydney Sweeney.

If Lily’s birthday hair switch-up is anything to go by, we think it's safe to say that warmer weather and softer hair hues are definitely on the horizon.