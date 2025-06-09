Dakota Johnson's 'Bottleneck Bangs' are the cool-girl haircut you need to try for summer 2025

Dakota Johnson has long been a poster girl for effortless beauty, and once again, she’s made a serious case for fringe envy.

Spotted stepping out in Tribeca this week, the actress looked impossibly chic in a sheer, curve-skimming black dress - but it was her latest hair update that truly stole the show.

Meet bottleneck bangs: the flattering, face-framing fringe that’s equal parts retro and modern - and the hairstyle set to dominate summer 2025.

© GC Images Dakota Johnson has been spending the last few weeks in New York where she debuted this fuller cut

Unlike the full, blunt fringe Dakota was once known for, this new iteration is softer and more sculpted. Sitting somewhere between Stevie Nicks’ seventies nonchalance and Brigitte Bardot’s voluminous Sixties glamour, bottleneck bangs curve gently at the edges while still offering solid forehead coverage through the centre. The result? A face-framing shape that looks polished but still gives off a breezy, undone feel.

© Getty Images Brigitte Bardot beautifully showcasing her signature layered fringe in a tousled updo © Getty Images Although Stevie Nicks' fringe is fuller, the curved edges is where bottleneck bangs takes inspiration from

It’s not just the shape that’s changed, either. In recent months, Dakota has traded her signature chestnut brown hue for a deep, glossy jet black. Oh, so chic!

The inky tone adds a grown-up edge to her romantic, lived-in fringe and enhances her porcelain skin and bold features beautifully. It’s a subtle switch, but one that has completely transformed her look.

© Getty Images A closer look at Dakota Johnson's chic, jet-black Bottleneck Bangs

The appeal of bottleneck bangs lies in how versatile the style is. Feathered at the ends and skimming just above the lashes, they’re easy to maintain, grow out well, and work with most hair types and lengths.

Worn with the American actress' signature long layers, the style evokes 70s rock-and-roll glamour, but with a fresh twist that makes it equally at home on the city streets. This updated fringe feels perfectly timed for the warmer months, where beauty is leaning into softness and a free-flowing feel.

© GC Images Paired with her XL locks, Dakota's Bottleneck Bangs look effortless

It’s no surprise that hairstylists are already tipping bottleneck bangs to be one of the most requested cuts of the upcoming season. If you needed any more convincing? The Madame Webb actress just made them look cooler than ever.

So, if you’re in the mood for a seasonal switch-up that doesn’t require a dramatic chop, take cues from Dakota. Bottleneck bangs might just be the low-maintenance, high-impact cut your summer hair moodboard needs.