Move over Italian Bob - the Riviera Bob is the must-have haircut of summer 2025 

In 2024, the Italian bob dominated the hair scene. Polished, glossy, and perfectly tailored to the jawline, it was the go-to style for anyone seeking effortless European elegance. But as we step into summer 2025, hair trends are taking a breezier turn - and the Riviera Bob is leading the charge.

Coined by expert hairstylist and Olaplex consultant, Tom Smith, this 'do take's inspiration from the sun-drenched glamour of the French and Italian Rivieras. This new bob is all about relaxed textures, soft movement, and that perfectly imperfect finish.

© Pintrest This effortless new style is taking over salon's already and is set to grow over the summer

The hair stylist explains: "An evolution of the much-loved Italian Bob, this naturally ruffled and blunt cut shape has just enough movement to feel fresh, while still maximizing volume and lift and the look of luxurious health of the hair." Tom firmly believes that undone, natural textures are leading the way into summer more than ever this year, in part thanks to The White Lotus.

It still channels the sophistication of its Italian cousin, but with a laid-back twist that feels more 'just stepped off the yacht' than 'out of the salon.'

Leading hairstylists are already backing it as the haircut of the season. Tom says: "We've already seen this easy-breezy style bob on the likes of Hailee Steinfeld, Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian.

© @haileybieber Hailey Bieber's 2024 Italian bob was a lot more structured than this new, relaxed Riviera style © @khloekardashian Khloe Kardashian has sported the tousled, Riviera bob since the start of spring

The Riviera Bob also falls slightly longer than a traditional bob, often grazing the collarbone, with face-framing layers and a more tousled, wind-blown shape. Think beachy volume, a touch of natural wave, and less emphasis on perfect symmetry. It’s the kind of cut that looks even better with a bit of sea salt spray and second-day hair.

Tom's Top Tips:

Ask your stylist for a straight bob cut just longer than your chin. Some soft very long layering should be cut with a shattered finish.

Avoid steps or blunt lines and keep any fringe area longer and blended into the rest of the shape.

Wear with a side parting for more glamour, or central for something that looks youthful and carefree.

© Pintrest The must-have hair cut of the moment is chic yet effortless

Whether worn with side parts or natural curls, this cut works across all hair types and textures, making it one of the most versatile styles for the warmer months. Pair it with glowing skin and a slick of lip oil, and you’re ready to channel your inner coastal muse.

So if you’re itching for a summer hair update, it might be time to bid ‘ciao’ to the Italian Bob and say ‘bonjour’ to the Riviera’s relaxed new wave. After all, who doesn’t want a haircut that looks like it belongs on the deck of a boat in Saint-Tropez?



