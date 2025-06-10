Mariah Carey looks so different with this striking Y2K hairstyle - and we're obsessed

Last night at the BET Awards, the brightest starts in Hollywood hit the town to celebrate the best in Black music and entertainment.

However, one musical icon truly stole the show with a brand new look - none other than Mariah Carey. As she hit the stage in a dazzling gold chainmail dress to perform a medley of her greatest hit's, beauty lovers were quick to point out her change of glam.

© Getty Images for BET Mariah Carey's glam was reminiscent of her signature straight locks in the 2000s.

The Emotions singer has officially made a striking switch from her signature tousled waves to a sleek, straight look that exuded sophistication. In recent years, Mariah has been known for her voluminous curls and bouncy blowdry's but this new bone-straight look is nothing short of captivating and really harked back to her early years in the industry.

Her straightened hair was perfectly sleek, parted in the centre, and fell gracefully past her shoulders, drawing attention to her radiant complexion. The smooth, glass-like finish to her locks enhanced the look and was total perfection.

© NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Mariah Carey in 2005 with her signature straight blonde locks © Billboard via Getty Images Mariah Carey at the BET Awards 2025 sporting a similar look

As for her makeup, the Grammy-winning singer kept things luminous yet natural, with glowing skin that looked effortlessly radiant. Her base was dewy and flawless, giving her a natural shine.

She highlighted her cheekbones with a dash of bronzer, adding warmth and subtle definition and finished with a soft sweep of her signature rosy blush. Her eyes were accentuated with neutral tones, featuring a touch of shimmer on the lids to brighten the eyes and a fluttery lash to add depth.

Sleek, straight hair was a dominant Y2K hairstyle trend due to its effortless chic vibe and its association with pop culture icons. 2000 stars like Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, and Paris Hilton consistently sported the look, making it a symbol of Y2K beauty. It was characterised by glossy, long lengths, and is clearly the inspiration Mariah has leaned into.

After this showcase, perhaps beach waves and 'White Lotus Waves' are out this summer and sleek Y2K-inspired do's are in...