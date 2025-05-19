Amal Clooney says the ‘French Riviera Blowout’ is the must-have hairstyle for summer 2025

Just when we thought Amal Clooney couldn’t serve more glamour, she stepped out at Cannes with the blow-dry of the season - a voluminous, high-gloss, side-swept masterpiece dubbed the 'French Riviera Blowout.'

Created by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos, the look oozed elegance and sophistication. Her locks were ultra-long, with softly layered ends that added movement and shape.

With a deep side parting and sweeping fringe, her 'do was styled into smooth, cascading waves that tumbled over one shoulder. It’s polished but not too set, with just the right amount of body and bounce to feel effortless.

© @dimitrishair Amal dazzled on the Cannes red carpet with the hairstyle of the summer

As for the stunning colour, it's a rich chocolate brunette base, laced with subtle, sun-kissed caramel highlights that catches the light beautifully - especially through the lengths and face-framing pieces. Dimitris finished off the look with a spritz of Parfum de Marly's Delina Hair Mist, leaving a vanilla-scented trail.

This voluminous, French Riviera style has risen in popularity in recent weeks. Expert hairstylist Tom Smith previously told H! Fashion about the rise of the 'Riviera Bob': "An evolution of the much-loved Italian Bob, this naturally ruffled and blunt-cut shape has just enough movement to feel fresh, while still maximising volume, lift, and the look of luxurious, healthy hair."

© @dimitrishair Dimitris reveals the hair tools and products he used to create Amal's must-have hairstyle

Tom firmly believes that undone, natural textures are leading the way into summer more than ever this year, in part thanks to The White Lotus.This summer it's clearly all about volume and relaxed styling - and Amal delivered a masterclass in this.

Dimitris paired this Riviera feel with the origins of the French Blow Dry. This is a technique for styling hair that focuses on achieving volume and a 'lived-in' texture. It involves a specific approach to blow-drying, using a large round brush and focusing on lifting the hair at the roots, particularly at the crown.

How do you do the French Blow Dry?

The main goal with this look is to lift the hair at the roots, especially at the crown, to create volume and lift.

© Corbis via Getty Images Amal Clooney looked the picture of perfection on the red carpet

Using a Large Round Brush: This tool helps to create the desired lift and shape while drying the hair.

Lifting with Fingers: While drying, fingers are used to lift sections of hair, especially underneath, to help the hair dry into the desired volume.

Circular Hairdryer Motion: The hairdryer is moved in a circular motion, rather than a waving motion, to help set the style.

From the glossy finish to the soft sculpted bounce, Amal's Cannes hairdo is the It-girl style of the season -and is the perfect look for sultry summer nights.