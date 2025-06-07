Keira Knightley's blonde pixie cut is bang on trend for spring 2025

There’s something about a pixie cut that feels instantly cool and this summer, it’s the shaggy, face-framing version that’s stealing the spotlight. From catwalks to street style stars, short crops are popping up everywhere.

But if you’re looking for the ultimate hairspiration, we’d like to take you back to Keira Knightley’s iconic blonde pixie from the mid-2000s - a timeless, tousled moment that still looks utterly fresh in 2025.

Originally debuted for her role in the 2005 action film Domino, the star's hair transformation saw her chop her signature brunette waves into a choppy pixie and dye it a golden blonde. Her shaggy hairstyle was layered, but not in a precise way which gave her look a laid-back, effortless feel.

© FilmMagic Keira Knightley at the 8th Annual Hollywood Film Festival Hollywood Awards with her stunning crop

It was a major departure from her long, layered brunette locks we’d come to associate her with. But the short, textured crop suited her perfectly, offering up a punky softness that felt both rebellious and chic.

The Black Doves actress even kept the style for nearly a year post-filming, stepping onto red carpets with smoky eyes, nude lips and that now-iconic micro fringe.

Fast forward to now, and the Domino-era shaggy pixie is once again having a major moment. The 2025 iteration leans into movement and texture - think undone, airy layers and long sweeping fringes that feel effortlessly wearable.

© Corbis via Getty Images The British actress on the set of Domino

"After years of long hairstyles, short hair is back for spring 2025,” says Global Creative Director for TONI&GUY, Cos Sakkas. "But short doesn’t mean shorn - it ranges from a bob to the pixie, and it’s an exciting time to try something new"

Although opting for a bold cut like this may seem like a huge step, John Frieda’s Creative Stylist, Andreas Wilde, tells H! Fashion that this look can suit evreyone. He explains: "People often think the pixie cut is daunting due to its traditional sharp shape, however, you can really play around with it to suit your face! For example, by creating softer lines around the hairline, or leaving more hair around the ears it can be become much softer.

© WireImage Keira Knightley also styled her crop with a wavy finish

Additionally, you can also alter the length of the fringe to emulate that desire oval-shape the pixie creates - if you have a longer face maintain that illusion with a longer fringe, however, if you have a shorter face, you can go in with a choppier fringe to still keep that oval face shape. Adding:"It can be easily personalised to you."

Kiera's look perfectly captured the balance of the 2025 pixie cut - tousled but polished, soft but bold. And with the current desire for low-maintenance, high-impact cuts as we head for warmer days, her Domino chop feels more relevant than ever.

If you’ve been flirting with the idea of going shorter, consider this your sign. Keira walked so 2025 could pixie.