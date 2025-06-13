Anne Hathaway's pixie cut proves short hair is forever chic

Anne Hathaway has always been a timeless beauty icon. She is the queen of soft, effortless glam and perfectly sculpted locks.

In 2012, the American actress chopped her signature brunette waves into a daring pixie cut - a beauty moment that instantly became iconic.

Originally a transformation for her Oscar-winning role as Fantine in Les Misérables, the haircut quickly transcended its cinematic purpose, becoming a statement of soft rebellion.

The actress didn’t just wear the pixie; she owned it, and more than a decade on, her cropped style remains a beauty staple.

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway styled her pixie cut with a softly swept fringe at the Oscars in 2013

At the time, the pixie cut was a departure from the ultra-glam, blow-dried lengths favoured by Hollywood’s leading ladies. Hathaway’s chop felt raw and real; it was a style rooted in vulnerability and authenticity.

Yet, The Devil Wears Prada actress brought an unmistakable elegance to it. Paired with her porcelain skin, flushed cheeks, and Audrey Hepburn-esque features, the cut felt both timeless and modern. It signalled a shift in how short hair could be worn: powerful, pretty, and feminine.

Fast forward to 2025, and pixie cuts are enjoying a major resurgence. On TikTok and runways alike, the crop is everywhere, from ultra-short buzzed styles to Hathaway-inspired soft layers with side-swept fringes.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireIma Florence Pugh's ultra-short pixie cut also made waves at UK Premiere of Oppenheimer

Hathaway’s pixie, styled with red carpet glamour or off-duty simplicity, proved that short hair didn’t have to mean sacrificing versatility or softness. Now, in 2025, celebrities like Florence Pugh, Zoë Kravitz are revisiting the pixie with fresh eyes - think wet-look textures, baby bangs, and exaggerated volume.

Beauty lovers today have even embraced a new version of the cut called the Pullett - a mullet and pixie cut hybrid. It-girls like Iris Law have embraced the cut for the same reason: it’s liberating, low-maintenance, and a clear declaration of self-confidence.

© Corbis via Getty Images Iris law embraces the pixie and mullet hybrid cut

In a time when individuality and personal expression are front and centre, the pixie stands as a fearless alternative to the 'clean girl' waves and Rapunzel extensions that have dominated recent beauty trends. And in the age of constantly changing beauty trends, there’s something strikingly powerful about a woman who dares to bare it all-or at least, most of it-up top.

So, while Anne may have cut her hair for a role, she unknowingly carved out a legacy. Her 2012 pixie wasn’t just a haircut; it was a beauty benchmark. And as trends circle back around, one thing’s clear: Anne walked so today’s pixie-cut pioneers could run.