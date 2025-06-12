Scarlett Johansson debuts her most dramatic hair transformation to date - and we're obsessed

Scarlett Johansson has long been a Hollywood beauty chameleon, but her latest look might just be her boldest yet.

For her role in the upcoming film Paper Tiger, the actress has unveiled a striking curly bob - a dramatic departure from the sleek styles we’ve come to associate her with.

Photographed on set in full character, the Black Widow actress' new hair is voluminous, vintage-inspired, and dripping with old-school glamour. The look features sculpted ringlets and a softly layered bob cut that sits just by her ears - equal parts Marilyn Monroe and the modern femme fatale.

© GC Images Scarlett Johansson looks unrecognisable with a chic curly bob style

The curls add softness and playfulness, but there’s structure too, which makes it feel right at home in a 1960s period piece.

The curly bob revival seems to be on the cards. Just weeks ago, Pamela Anderson also debuted a similar cropped style. Hers was tousled, beachy, and effortlessly undone, proving that the classic cut is undergoing a modern revival. Once considered a retro choice - the curly bob is being reclaimed as a cool choice.

Scarlett's version, though clearly for a character, reflects a broader beauty trend we're seeing across the industry: curls are back. However, it's not just any curls, but the kind that command attention. Bouncy, defined and unapologetically styled, they signal a move away from the poker-straight blow-dries and effortless waves of recent years. In their place? Glamour with intent.

© GC Images Beyond the big screen, 60s housewife inspired do's are back

Expert hairstylist Tom Smith coined the return of this voluminous vintage style as 'The Stepford Set.' According to him, this cut takes inspiration from 1950s and 1960s housewife but is fashionably empowered. "This voluminous and perfectly coiffed style is everywhere and speaks to a new empowered femininity to a very traditional look," the stylist explains.

© GC Images Pamela Anderson stunned in New York last month with a curly bob debut

The rise of the Stepford Set comes from the desire for glamour. Tom says: "This style was traditionally designed to keep the wearer looking perfect and put together at all times."

If you’ve been tempted to chop your hair for summer, this could be the sign you’ve been waiting for. A curly bob offers shape, movement, and a surprising amount of versatility. Worn slicked back for evening or full and fluffy for daytime drama, it’s a cut that does it all.

While Scarlett’s curls may have been crafted for the screen, don’t be surprised if they start cropping up in salons across the country. With two icons embracing the trend, the curly bob is fast becoming summer 2025’s breakout.