Kate Middleton’s ‘Mocha Bronde’ hair colour is set to be a summer 2025 staple

As the days get longer and the sun shines brighter, it's time to refresh our beauty routines, and leading the charge for summer 2025 hair trends is a shade that's both luxurious and effortlessly chic: 'Mocha Bronde'.

Expert Hairstylist Tom Smith has coined the delicious hue as the shade of summer 2025. "Mocha Mousse is Pantones colour of the year and has clearly influenced this trend," he explains.

"Neutral cool-coffee tones blend beautifully through the hair but looks special and not too ‘natural looking’ for those that want something a bit special." Tom describes the tone as a "monochromatic and muted neutral bronde - very different to the intense caramel brondes we saw last year."

This sophisticated blend of cool, chocolatey brown and muted blonde tones is set to dominate, and it’s a look already embraced by some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry and royalty, including our very own Princess of Wales.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The Princess of Wales' bronde locks are a summer 2025 statement

Kate Middleton has long been known for her polished and elegant style, and her recent shift to a warmer, yet still subtle, bronde hue perfectly encapsulates this trend. Her hair, often styled in soft waves, showcases the multi-dimensional quality of 'mocha bronde', with delicate hints of blonde woven through a rich, cool brunette base. It’s a natural-looking evolution that feels both regal and relatable.

But it’s not just royalty championing this shade. Pop star Rita Ora has also been spotted sporting a similar rich mocha-brown, demonstrating the versatility of the colour across different styles and textures. Her interpretation leans a little warmer, yet still retains that coveted monochromatic, expensive finish that defines the 'mocha bronde' vibe.

© Pintrest This delicious hue is set to take over

So, why is 'Mocha Bronde' becoming the go-to colour for summer 2025? It’s all about understated luxury and low maintenance. Mmocha bronde offers a more neutral and muted finish. This means it also grows out beautifully, with roots blending seamlessly into the base colour, allowing for fewer salon visits - a dream for the busy summer months.

© @ritaora The Anywhere singer debuted the cool shade for the start of festival season

It’s also a versatile hue that flatters a wide range of skin tones and is perfect for those seeking a subtle yet impactful change.

As for how to achieve this look, Tom has all the tips you will need.

Tom's Top Tips:

© Pintrest Warmer days lead to a shift in hue - and mocha Bronde is proving popular

"Mocha Bronde is harder to achieve on very dark natural bases but not impossible." "Pre bleaching would be required and the hair releases these neutral mushroom tones quite quickly so a purple or blue shampoo will help keep the result neutral and clean looking if you want to stay away from the traditional caramel bronde." "Pre lightening and toning the hair will give the best most predictable results and utilising blue or purple shampoo and having regular salon toners."

Whether you’re a natural blonde looking for added richness or a brunette craving a sun-kissed lift, 'mocha bronde' is the perfect way to embrace a sophisticated, effortlessly chic vibe for summer.