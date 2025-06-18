Jodie Comer debuts a sleek new look - and we almost didn’t recognise her

On 16 June, Emmy-winning actress Jodie Comer stepped out at the 28 Years Later photocall in London looking almost unrecognisable - in the best way possible.

Known for her versatility both on-screen and in the beauty stakes, the Killing Eve star swapped her usual textured waves for a razor-sharp, ultra-sleek blow-dry, marking a striking shift in her signature style.

With a centre parting and a smooth, mirror-shine finish, her hair looked effortlessly polished, framing her face in clean lines that gave off a quietly powerful energy.

© Mike Marsland/WireImage Jodie Comer turned heads with her ultra sleek look

It’s a stark contrast to her usual bouncy, tousled locks, this look was fresh, and impossibly chic. The colour was equally flawless: a warm, buttery blonde hue with seamless highlights that added dimension without overpowering the sleekness of the style.

The beauty muse paired the hair transformation with a quiet beauty moment. Her skin was kept luminous and fresh, with just a hint of highlighter to catch the light. A matte pink lip - classic but punchy, anchored the look and added a layer of glam.

© Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Jodie Comer kept her glam simple with a bold matte lip as her focal point

Style-wise, she wore a structured black shirt with a sharp V-neckline which is an understated but powerful choice that allowed her beauty look to take centre stage. Oversized black sunglasses added an air of mystery and old-school Hollywood glam, making the entire ensemble feel chic and elevated.

This new look is a far cry from the romantic, undone beauty we’re used to seeing on the Olivier award-winning performer. It signals a confident departure into a bold direction, which is perfectly fitting as she steps into her next major role in 28 Years Later.

© Billboard via Getty Images Mariah Carey at the BET Awards 2025 sporting a similar look

Jodie isn't the only famous face embracing ultra-sleek locks. Mariah Carey recently dazzled at the BET Awards with her brunette hair poker-straight. As we enter summer, celebrities are turning away from the voluminous hair do's that dominated spring.

Keep your eyes peeled because sleek hair might just be the vibe of summer 2025.