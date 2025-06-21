Emily Ratajkowski's fresh choppy bangs are a major summer vibe

Although she’s been privy to the occasional hair disaster or two, Emily Ratajkowski will always style it out with confidence.

The model has been on quite the hair journey this year, last April taking to social media to document the ‘worst’ haircut of her life.

No matter, she’s bounced back from the mishap - sharing her latest trim with her loyal legion of followers on Friday.

© @emrata The model showed off her fresh layered bangs

The 34-year-old snapped a short video clip, which she subsequently posted to her Instagram Stories, showcasing a fresh new ‘do. She opted for some feathery choppy bangs that framed her campaign-fronting face to perfection.

To accentuate her modern cut, Emily sported a barely-there makeup look, complete with her go-to dusting of rose blush which made for a sun-kissed aesthetic and a full, matte lip with a generous lashing of liner.

Completing her off-duty look, she slipped into a simple yet sleek ribbed black tank top and accessorised with a gold coiled necklace that radiated art deco glamour.

© Getty Images The 34-year-old has toyed with her tresses across the years

The mother-of-one has been enjoying some downtime in her native California. She once again took to her Instagram feed to document her holiday in Los Angeles, showing off her low-key yet covetable outing in the process.

Emily slipped into a charcoal grey mini dress, shielding her face from the intense sunshine with some cat-eye shades.

A on-trend, tan-toned belt with studded accents and a black shoulder bag made for a striking array of luxurious accessories with a Western twist.

However, all eyes fell to the My Body author’s choice of footwear. She stepped out in Puma’s ever-popular Puma Speedcat Ballet Flats in a monochrome colourway, which currently retail online for £70.

A silhouette beloved by fellow cool-girls such as Dua Lipa, Emily’s shoes made for a functional yet fashion-forward choice - ideal for a sun-soaked LA staycay.