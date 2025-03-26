Emily Ratajkowski's shocking hair transformation is "the worst haircut" she's ever had

If there’s one thing each and every one of us all has in common, it's that at one point in our lives, we’ve fallen victim to a bad haircut.

Even A-listers.

On this occasion, it was model, muse, mother and Podcast host Emily Ratajkowski who went to the salon and came out less than impressed, however if you know EmRata, she can pull off anything.

Posting to her TikTok late on Tuesday night, Emily shared a video, starting by talking to the camera saying “I have a filter on because I have the worst haircut of my life and I need to feel pretty.” The video then transitions to her debuting the style, saying “oh you thought i was being funny” showing off her new fringe.

Giving fans a full 360 of the new cut, Emily went in depth, pulling the fringe forward and saying: “I have bangs in the back of my head. Is it giving member of The Dare? Is it giving Karen O? Is it giving Italian?”

Famous names and TikTok stars flocked to the comment section to give their two cents on the daring style, Julia Fox saying: “No cuz I’m so mad for u rn” Victoria Paris asking: “need to know what inspo picture u showed to get this” and Amelia Gray leaving a comical: “No im crying at this narration.”

Thankfully, Emily found the humour in her new hairstyle, finishing the video by saying “ The very nice man who did this to me, I think he was going for a British shaggy style, but the main thing is it’s just not me. Shocking.”

She then followed up with another video, voice overing an iconic scene from hit comedy show Fleabag, where Claire, played by Sian Clifford gets a tragic haircut in season two, exclaiming “I look like a pencil!”

Though Emily has deemed the style “unsalvageable” she somehow still manages to make it work, and we can gain a little bit of solace knowing that even famous faces sometimes get a bad haircut.