Emily Ratajkowski nails a new hairdo and the 'no trousers' trend at Paris Fashion Week

It wouldn't be an Emily Ratajkowski style moment if she didn't step out in something daring, captivating and utterly fashion-forward.

The style icon and host of the HighLow with EmRata podcast is leaving her mark on Paris during Fashion Week AW24, and today has debuted a brand new look that we can't get enough of.

She stepped out for the penultimate day of fashion month nailing this season's 'no trousers' trend in a black oversized jumper paired with cool girl-approved ballet flats.

Emily could perhaps be credited as a pioneer for the trend, as she is one of the notable faces who debuted the look on the AW23 runways when she closed the Simkhai show during New York Fashion Week in a stunning black and silver embellished blazer with no lower-half wear.

© Getty She debuted a voluminous wavy hairstyle during Paris Fashion Week

The trend has since made its way onto mainstream fashion agendas, with stylish A-listers including Kendall Jenner perfecting it in a shirt and loafer street style look, Jennifer Lopez wearing just an oversized coat and boots on the front row during NYFW SS24, and Kate Beckinsale schooling us in how to make the trend red-carpet appropriate at the 2024 Golden Globes.

EmRata adopting a daring sartorial agenda is nothing new, but a new hairstyle delivered an unexpected element. Her signature is poker-straight hair with a slight bend to frame her face, but for her latest outing, she opted for waves with major volume, richly defined at the root, with a fluffier, more brushed out-effect towards the ends, giving her beauty look a modern 80s air.

© Getty She debuted a voluminous wavy hairstyle during Paris Fashion Week

A black leather jacket and a black shoulder bag rounded off her 'less is more' look.

Her fashion agenda this PFW has been surprisingly minimalistic for the 32-year-old, consisting of muted shades of white, black and earthy tones throughout the week. One thing that hasn't wavered, however, is her signature silhouettes - from low-rise skirts to form-fitting dresses.

Who doesn't love Emily in Paris?