Dua Lipa's polka dot nails are the beauty fix you need for summer

Thought the polka dot craze was slowing down? Think again.

Earlier this week, Dua Lipa weighed into the conversation about spotted style, making her support of the trend known in a sweet bikini that we’re all dotty about.

However, the singer has officially upped the ante, reinforcing her status as reigning trend queen. On Friday, she shared another sneak peek into her European getaway with friends, turning out a beauty moment that’s not to be missed.

© @dualipa Dua showed off her preppy polka dot manicure while on holiday

Dua showcased her fresh polka dot manicure, complete with petite white spot detailing that peppered a milky backdrop. Sleek black tips offered up a fresh contrast to the classic French manicure, while the dot detailing was executed in an asymmetrical manner that oozed cool-girl charm.

Her fourth fingers were covered by the design, while the others only showcased polka dot detailing around the top of each perfectly shaped nail.

To elevate her look, the singer slipped into Hunza G's Monica Lava Bikini featuring crystal-studded accents, spotlighting her sartorial prowess with a series of chunky silver jewellery, including a thick bohemian bangle that cuffed her right arm.

© @dalipa The star completed her look with Hunza G's Monica Lava Bikini

She wore her silky raven hair down loose in a straightened style, opting for a fresh-faced makeup look complete with a sun-kissed glow.

Before becoming a Gen Z-approved summer trend, polka dots were a firm staple in Dua’s wardrobe.

Versace’s ‘La Vacanza’ 2023 collection, co-designed by Dua, married twee spots with Y2K butterflies. Likewise, Saint Laurent infused its rock ‘n’ roll moodboard with tulle swathes of all-over discs, tickling the fancy of Lila Moss. Dolce & Gabbana rehashed its signature spotted print for SS24, transforming the once-dud dot into a sultry picture of romance via transparent designs and ethereal silhouettes.

Miu Miu’s sheer pieces, debuted by Mia Goth, held Gen Z in a polka choke. Polka dots went from Fifties prom to peak It-girl.

So forget the slip skirts and tank tops - your next polka moment awaits at the nail salon.