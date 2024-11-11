Cynthia Erivo's 'mesmerising' Wicked premiere make up is the epitome of elegance

There's nothing we love more than when A-list actors lean into their on-screen characters on the red carpet, and right now it's the turn of Cynthia Erivo as she celebrates the launch of the brand new live-action movie of one of the West End's most beloved theatre productions, Wicked.

The British actress stars alongside Ariana Grande in the musical movie, taking on the role of Elphaba - also known as, the Wicked Witch.

There was absolutely nothing wicked about her look at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The 37-year-old oozed glamour in a witchy green PVC style Louis Vuitton dress, featuring a daring cut-out at the torso, paired with a dramatic, textured floor-length boa made from rolled silk to form showstopping tassels. A diamond statement choker with an emerald gemstone as its centrepiece, and matching diamond earrings added an extra sense of bold elegance.

© Steve Granitz Cynthia Erivo stunned in Louis Vuitton at the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles

Complimenting her showstopping look was a full face of mesmerising glam using Charlotte Tilbury products, crafted by Joanna Simkin.

The eponymous beauty brand founder shared her look on Instagram explaining: "Darlings, the TALENTED + BEAUTIFUL @cynthiaerivo is painting the world GREEN with her SENSATIONAL performance in #Wicked! The superstar debuted a MESMERISING + EFFORTLESS look at the Los Angeles premiere last night, with makeup magic by the wonderful @joannasimkin! Re-create the look now with my Lip Lustre in Seduction for Cynthia’s PERFECT pout + my Feline Flick in Brown for Cynthia’s GORGEOUS freckles."

© Steve Granitz Her glorious make up look was a full face of Charlotte Tilbury, crafted by professional MUA Joanna Simkin

Cynthia's makeup look is the epitome of elegance, with a focus on radiant skin and defined features. A glowing complexion and subtle contouring enhance her natural features drawing attention to her incredible facial structure. Her understated yet impactful eyeshadow combined with a glossy, neutral-toned lip completed the look, perfectly complementing her bold green ensemble and allowed both the outfit and jewellery to shine while enhancing her natural beauty.

Obsessed doesn't cut it.