Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Cynthia Erivo's 'mesmerising' Wicked premiere make up is the epitome of elegance
Subscribe
Cynthia Erivo's 'mesmerising' Wicked premiere make up is the epitome of elegance
Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)© Steve Granitz

Cynthia Erivo's 'mesmerising' Wicked premiere make up is the epitome of elegance

The British actress' jawdropping Louis Vuitton look was complimented by a Charlotte Tilbury beauty creation - all the details

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

There's nothing we love more than when A-list actors lean into their on-screen characters on the red carpet, and right now it's the turn of Cynthia Erivo as she celebrates the launch of the brand new live-action movie of one of the West End's most beloved theatre productions, Wicked.

The British actress stars alongside Ariana Grande in the musical movie, taking on the role of Elphaba - also known as, the Wicked Witch.

There was absolutely nothing wicked about her look at the film's premiere in Los Angeles on Sunday night. The 37-year-old oozed glamour in a witchy green PVC style Louis Vuitton dress, featuring a daring cut-out at the torso, paired with a dramatic, textured floor-length boa made from rolled silk to form showstopping tassels. A diamond statement choker with an emerald gemstone as its centrepiece, and matching diamond earrings added an extra sense of bold elegance.

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)© Steve Granitz
Cynthia Erivo stunned in Louis Vuitton at the Wicked premiere in Los Angeles

Complimenting her showstopping look was a full face of mesmerising glam using Charlotte Tilbury products, crafted by Joanna Simkin.

The eponymous beauty brand founder shared her look on Instagram explaining: "Darlings, the TALENTED + BEAUTIFUL @cynthiaerivo is painting the world GREEN with her SENSATIONAL performance in #Wicked! The superstar debuted a MESMERISING + EFFORTLESS look at the Los Angeles premiere last night, with makeup magic by the wonderful @joannasimkin! Re-create the look now with my Lip Lustre in Seduction for Cynthia’s PERFECT pout + my Feline Flick in Brown for Cynthia’s GORGEOUS freckles."

Cynthia Erivo arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Wicked" at Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on November 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)© Steve Granitz
Her glorious make up look was a full face of Charlotte Tilbury, crafted by professional MUA Joanna Simkin

Cynthia's makeup look is the epitome of elegance, with a focus on radiant skin and defined features. A glowing complexion and subtle contouring enhance her natural features drawing attention to her incredible facial structure. Her understated yet impactful eyeshadow combined with a glossy, neutral-toned lip completed the look, perfectly complementing her bold green ensemble and allowed both the outfit and jewellery to shine while enhancing her natural beauty.

Obsessed doesn't cut it.

Transform your routine with expert advice from our beauty and wellness team

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Beauty

See more

Read More