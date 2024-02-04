The best Grammy 2024 celebrity beauty looks

The annual Grammy Awards ceremony brings a plethora of fashion and beauty moments like no other.

The most prestigious night in music celebrates the most acclaimed artists in the industry and it is often the beauty looks that take centre stage on the red carpet. Celebrities use the glamorous occasion to unveil their most striking and creative looks - from dramatic glamour to understated elegance, the red carpet becomes a canvas for expressing individuality.

The 2023 event alone brought iconic beauty looks in abundance. Beyonce nailed the year’s mermaidcore trend, Laverne Cox stunned in a gold-foil-inspired eye look and Adele rocked a blow-dry so voluminous it stopped us in our tracks.

For this year’s 66th ceremony at the Cryptic.com Arena in Los Angeles, a galaxy of stars donned showstopping looks, from gilded gold headpieces to strikingly understated make-up looks.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best beauty looks from the Grammys 2024, straight from the red carpet...

Miley Cyrus © Neilson Barnard Miley Cyrus took cues from Dolly Parton and stunned with voluminous outward curls. She also opted for a contour that made her cheekbones look like the gods had carved them.

Dua Lipa © Neilson Barnard Dua opted for pared-back glamour with a peachy blush and natural glossy lip.

Paris Jackson © Kevin Mazur Paris nailed muted glamour with a sophisticated soft brown look to make her blue eyes pop.

Laverne Cox © Kayla Oaddams It was braids galore for Laverne who wore opted for a dutch braid complete with further plaits sculpted around her head, complete with dazzling diamond ear cuffs. Hot pink blush, doe-eyed liner and a satin red lip finished off her mesmerising look.

Jameela Jamil © Matt Winkelmeyer Jameela paired her signature block fringe with a sultry blow out that was elegantly voluminous at the root. Doe-eyed makeup complete with a red lip created a striking look.