The best Grammy 2024 celebrity beauty looks on the red carpet, from Dua Lipa to Miley Cyrus & more
See all the high-octane glamour from the 66th annual awards ceremony...

Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
The annual Grammy Awards ceremony brings a plethora of fashion and beauty moments like no other.

The most prestigious night in music celebrates the most acclaimed artists in the industry and it is often the beauty looks that take centre stage on the red carpet. Celebrities use the glamorous occasion to unveil their most striking and creative looks - from dramatic glamour to understated elegance, the red carpet becomes a canvas for expressing individuality.

The 2023 event alone brought iconic beauty looks in abundance. Beyonce nailed the year’s mermaidcore trend, Laverne Cox stunned in a gold-foil-inspired eye look and Adele rocked a blow-dry so voluminous it stopped us in our tracks.

For this year’s 66th ceremony at the Cryptic.com Arena in Los Angeles, a galaxy of stars donned showstopping looks, from gilded gold headpieces to strikingly understated make-up looks.

Keep scrolling to see all of the best beauty looks from the Grammys 2024, straight from the red carpet...

Miley Cyrus

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Miley Cyrus attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Neilson Barnard

Miley Cyrus took cues from Dolly Parton and stunned with voluminous outward curls. She also opted for a contour that made her cheekbones look like the gods had carved them.

Dua Lipa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Neilson Barnard

Dua opted for pared-back glamour with a peachy blush and natural glossy lip.

Paris Jackson

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Paris Jackson attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Kevin Mazur

Paris nailed muted glamour with a sophisticated soft brown look to make her blue eyes pop.

Laverne Cox

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Laverne Cox attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)© Kayla Oaddams

It was braids galore for Laverne who wore opted for a dutch braid complete with further plaits sculpted around her head, complete with dazzling diamond ear cuffs. Hot pink blush, doe-eyed liner and a satin red lip finished off her mesmerising look.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)© Matt Winkelmeyer

Jameela paired her signature block fringe with a sultry blow out that was elegantly voluminous at the root. Doe-eyed makeup complete with a red lip created a striking look.

Maria Mendes

Portuguese singer Maria Mendes arrives for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)© ROBYN BECK

The Portuguese singer turned heads wearing a gilded gold headpiece with matching avant-garde earrings.

