Selena Gomez just debuted her longest hair yet - and we're obsessed

Selena Gomez is in her glam era - and her latest hairstyle might be her most exciting yet.

The Rare Beauty founder stepped out to promote her brand’s new lip gloss drop, but it wasn’t just her makeup doing the talking. Her newly styled long, voluminous layers were the definition of chic with a soft, romantic edge.

Created by celebrity hairstylist Marissa Marino, the look featured face-framing layers, flipped-out ends, and a high-gloss finish that caught the light from every angle. While Selena has dabbled in short cuts, shaggy bobs and fringes in the past, this waist-skimming length feels like a statement . This look is grown, luxe yet undeniably cool.

© @marissa.marino Selena Gomez's layers are her most romantic and chic yet

What makes this cut so wearable is its versatility. The 90s-inspired ‘flicky’ ends give just enough drama without feeling overdone, and the layers provide movement that flatters all face shapes. It’s the kind of cut that pairs equally well with a fresh face or full glam and in Selena’s case, it was the latter. Paired with her signature look (think glossy lips, rosy cheeks, glowing skin and winged liner), the overall vibe was all about that soft summer glow.

Long layers are having a serious moment again, and Selena’s take proves why. They’re low maintenance in-between cuts, easy to style and lend themselves perfectly to big, bouncy blow-dries - something we’re seeing across red carpets and runways this season.

© @marissa.marino Selena Gomez stuns ahead of her Rare Beauty launch

When it comes to hair trends, the beauty muse is of course, bang on. According to expert hairdresser Sam McKnight MBE, the 'Brazillian Bombshell Blowout' is here to stay for the remainder of 2025.

Sam tells H! Fashion: "Volume is bigger than ever and will continue to dominate through 2025. Bombshell blowouts, supermodel volume, 90’s flicks and waves. Layers and cheekbone-skimming fringes make these styles much easier to achieve and vitally keep the volume. Long, one-length cuts don’t work here."

He continues: "As seen at 16 Arlington SS25 show, there’s nothing more confidence-boosting than a big, bold and voluminous DO. It’s elevating in more ways than one, the ultimate mood booster. Voluminous hair, even though there are certain decades that are instantly recognisable due to the volume, shape and silhouette, voluminous hair does feel timeless." Adding: "A great voluminous and full blow-dry never goes out of fashion." We have to agree.

© @marissa.marino The Rare Beauty founder has debuted the cut of the summer

To recreate her look at home, ask your stylist for long, blended layers with soft graduation around the face. Style with a large-barrel round brush or blow-dry tool, finishing with a shine serum or glossing spray to get that mirror-like finish.

While she may have been celebrating new glosses for Rare Beauty, Selena’s real showstopper might just be her hair.