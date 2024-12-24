Selena Gomez shares her Christmas makeup routine - and it's so easy to recreate

This Christmas, Selena Gomez is the gift that keeps on giving. In a recent Instagram reel, the Emilia Pérez actress shared a detailed rundown of her festive makeup routine - and it's so easy to copy.

She appeared on screen looking very relaxed wearing a simple black vest and jogging bottoms, whilst her short chestnut locks flowed freely. We also couldn't help but notice the huge engagement ring sparkling sparkling on her middle finger. Keep reading for the simple step-by-step of the Rare Beauty founder's makeup routine.

How to replicate Selena Gomez's Christmas makeup routine

The Kill Them With Kindness singer is always glowing and now you can replicate her exact look in the comfort of your own home.

© Taylor Hill Selena Gomez stuns at the 2024 Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

In the clip, she started by using her cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty's Positive Light Tinted Moisturiser Foundation. The light-medium coverage product instantly blurred her skin, giving her an instant glowy shine. Instead of using a brush to apply the liquid, she used a sponge for greater control of the product. Tinted moisturizers are a perfect replacement for foundation when you want your skin to have some light coverage.

To warm her complexion and add dimension, she opted for her makeup brands 'Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer.' In the tutorial, Selena dabs the product in small dots on her forehead, cheekbones and under her eyebrows. As she blended the product in seamlessly with an angled brush, it gave her an instant sun-kissed glow. This bronzer is a great choice to achieve a second-skin finish in just a few swipes.

Next, the American It-girl used the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush to add a flush of colour to her cheeks. She selected the shade, 'Hope,' a soft pale pink which is perfect for those 'no-makeup makeup' days. She dotted the blush with the doe-foot applicator on the apples of her cheeks before buffing it out.

In recent years, the beauty world has moved on from highlighter, favouring 'over blushing' techniques - think rosy pinks and berry red blushes. However, Selena has reminded us that this sparkly topper is in fact back in style. She swiped the Rare Beauty Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter in the shade 'Flaunt' across her face which gave an instant glass-like sheen. Selena used this as a multi-use product as she also used it on her eyelids for some Christmas sparkle.

© @selenagomez Selena Gomez exudes happiness in engagement announcement post

As the actress used minimal eye makeup, to make them pop, she curled her lashes before applying the beauty brand's Perfect Strokes Universal Volumizing Mascara which instantly made her lashes look lusher and fuller. As for lips, she kept it pretty simple with an unknown hydrating lip balm for an effortless shine.

We can always rely on Selena to give us a makeup routine that is simple yet stunning for our Christmas festivities.