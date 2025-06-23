Selena Gomez looks unrecognisable with 70s-inspired hair transformation

Selena Gomez has just sent the internet into a frenzy with a brand-new hairdo that channels pure retro energy.

Posting a striking selfie to Instagram, the Rare Beauty founder unveiled a dramatic ‘70s-inspired shag, complete with choppy bangs, tousled layers, and lived-in texture. It’s a far cry from the sleek styles we’re used to seeing her in, and fans are here for the transformation.

The look is part of the rising revival of the ‘70s Shag haircut - a style that has made a full comeback this year. First gaining momentum in winter, the Shag has shown no signs of slowing down as we head into summer.

© @selenagomez This '70s-inspired hairdo has become very popular this summer

From Suki Waterhouse to Maura Higgins, plenty of famous faces have put their own spin on this edgy, throwback look.

What is a 70s shag haircut?

Known for its soft yet edgy layers, volume, and movement, the Shag is effortlessly cool and flattering on all face shapes. It works particularly well on naturally wavy or textured hair, which enhances the undone, rock ‘n’ roll vibe the cut is known for.

But before you go booking a salon appointment, Selena’s own caption hints that this transformation might be temporary. “I would, but I’d regret it, then get it redone so I simply won’t #bangs,” she joked, suggesting the bangs and possibly the style were created using a wig or clip-ins for a shoot or project. Regardless, the impact is undeniable.

© WireImage Maura Higgins put her own spin on the '70s shag at the start of the year for F1 Live

And it wasn’t just the hair doing all the talking. The Only Murders In The Building actress paired her tousled tresses with an equally bold makeup look. Bright orange blush was swept high across her cheekbones and blended into the outer edges of her eyes, which is a technique that gives a sun-kissed, almost editorial flush.

Her lips were also painted in a matte orange-red hue, balancing the warmth on her cheeks and tying the whole look together. The result? A fun, vibrant glam that perfectly complements her retro hairdo.

© Getty Images for Michael Kors Suki Waterhouse sports the rockstar 70s inspired trend.

Whether temporary or not, Selena’s look taps into one of the biggest beauty trends of the season: effortless, expressive styling that makes a statement. As the shag continues to trend through the warmer months, it’s clear that this throwback cut has firmly cemented its place in 2025’s beauty zeitgeist.

So if you’re craving a little change this summer, consider the ’70s shag - or, like Selena, just fake it ‘til you make it.