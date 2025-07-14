Harper Beckham ditches Barbie blonde for a grown-up hair transformation

14-year-old Harper Beckham is quietly becoming a beauty and fashion muse right before our very eyes.

As Victoria and David Beckham's daughter was celebrating her 14th birthday last week, much of the attention was on her whimsical white broderie anglaise halterneck dress. But many missed the subtle transformation happening up top.

In a sweet snap posted to Instagram by VB, the teen is posing with her pink and white birthday cake - and what caught our beauty editor's eye were her roots. The bright Barbie blonde she's been known for has been softened with deeper, shadowed roots. This grown-out look could be a hint that Harper is transitioning into a slightly darker blonde ahead of autumn, or it may simply be a move to better protect her brunette strands.

© @victoriabeckham Victoria shared images from Harper's birthday celebrations on Instagram and we can see the subtle colour change

Harper Seven's soft root regrowth taps into the 'Lazy-Girl Blonde' trend - a low-maintenance take on blonde for the summer. According to A-List hairstylist, and Jerome Russell Bblonde Ambassador, Jason Collier is all about "soft, seamless colour that grows out beautifully, blending natural roots into lightened lengths with minimal effort."

He tells H! Fashion: "What makes it lazy? A smudged root that gently melts into blonde hair, creating a sun-kissed, lived-in finish that looks effortless and intentional. It’s the perfect middle ground between a full head of highlights and a grown-out balayage."

© @davidbeckham Harper Beckham's signature hue has been her bright barbie blonde locks © @victoriabeckham Harper's roots were clearly retouched to embrace her natural hair colour

According to the expert, Lazy-Girl Blonde is best for natural blondes and light brunettes who want to lighten up without the commitment or upkeep of high-contrast regrowth over the summer. "Because of the smudge technique, it flatters a wide range of skin tones, from golden to cool, depending on the blonde shades you choose," he adds.

"I love a prominent root smudge with soft champagne, honey blonde and creamy beige, but don't be afraid to tailor the look to suit you. The beauty lies in its versatility, and space for personalisation. The smudged root allows for gradual grow-out, which means fewer touch-ups and more time between appointments."

So, why is Lazy-Girl Blonde trending now? Jason explains: "One of the biggest reasons Lazy-Girl Blonde is trending is that it’s easy to live with. It means less time in the salon, less money spent on upkeep, and less stress about visible roots. Plus, it’s perfect for summer, when you want your hair to look effortlessly chic with minimal effort."

Harper might still be a teen, but with this soft, polished blonde update, she's proving her style evolution is well underway.