Victoria Beckham says burgundy glam is in for spring 2025 

Victoria Beckham has long been the champion of a smouldering smoky eye - the kind that’s softly diffused and never too try-hard. But the fashion and beauty mogul is now teaching us how to give her signature look a modern, moodier twist: by adding a swipe of burgundy eyeliner.

In an Instagram video, the former Spice Girl showed beauty lovers a detailed tutorial of how to amplify her classic look.

It’s a subtle shift with serious impact. Instead of sticking to the usual black or charcoal hues, Beckham swaps in her Satin Kajal Liner in Bordeaux, a deep wine tone that adds warmth, depth and unexpected drama to the eyes. The result? A smoky eye that feels softer, more dimensional, and fresh.

© @victoriabeckhambeauty Victoria Beckham shows us how to elevate her classic look

When blended along the lash line and into the outer corners, the icon proved that it delivers a sultry look that’s effortlessly cool and endlessly wearable.

The burgundy undertone flatters all eye colours - making blues pop, bringing out the green in hazel eyes, and enhancing the richness of brown.

As always with VB’s beauty approach, it’s all about balance. The liner is creamy enough to smudge out for a blurred effect, but pigmented enough to give intensity.

© Victoria Beckham Beauty VB says burgundy glam is in for spring

She layered it with her usual neutral-toned shadows, paired with glowing skin and nude lips. It elevates the classic smoky eye into something more refined and editorial - think less rock star, more luxury minimalism.

The best part? It’s beginner-friendly. Even if you’re not an eyeliner pro, the burgundy hue is forgiving and buildable, letting you control the drama level to suit your mood or moment.

How to do Victoria Beckham's statement smokey eye

If you just want to stick to VB's classic brown smoky eye look, she previously shared a similar step-by-step.

Step 1: Create the base

Using the nude matte shade from the Victoria Beckham Beauty 'Eye Wardrobe Palette,' she swiped the product across the centre of her eyelids and under her brows. She described this shade as the "perfect" neutral that works on "all skin-tones." Besides applying the matte shade all over, the 50-year-old also noted: “I like to bring it out of my eye a little bit too because when I’m creating a smoky eye, I really sometimes like to pull the eye out.”

Step 2: Define the outer crease

Victoria used the chocolate brown shade to define the outer crease. The fashion mogul noted that she focuses the colour on the outskirts of the lid first and then drags the brush outward. She also revealed that she prefers to add the hue on the creases of her eyes so it appears darker. She revealed: “I think this really does give the illusion of a much larger eye.”

So if you’re ready to upgrade your go-to smoky eye this season, take a cue from VB. All it takes is a twist of burgundy Kajal to make a timeless look feel brand new.

Why you should trust me:

Aaliyah Harry is Hello! Fashion’s Digital Beauty Writer. Promising to leave no stone unturned in the name of fashion and beauty journalism. With a particular interest in product formulations, perfume, treatments, and lipgloss. She can either be found interviewing major industry names (previous subjects include Khloe Kardashian, Mona Kattan, Sam McKnight and Golloria) or swatching the latest products at her nearest beauty store.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.