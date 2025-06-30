Victoria Beckham's hair is the shortest it's been since the Spice Girls - and fans are obsessed

Victoria Beckham ontinuously sets the tone for emerging beauty and fashion trends, but this time, the mother-of-four has dipped into the archives for her latest hairstyle.

When you think of VB, the iconic bob instantly comes to mind, right? The former Spice Girl ruled the ‘90s and early 2000s with her signature sleek bob, a look that became instantly recognisable.

Now, she has debuted her shortest bob in years, leaning towards her iconic Posh Spice-approved ‘micro bob.'

© @victoriabeckham Victoria Beckham's chestnut bob is the shortest it's been in years

In an Instagram stories video promoting her newly launched Victoria Beckham Beauty Limited Edition Hair Clips, the British star revealed a striking chin-length version of the cut - and it’s the shortest her hair has been in a very long time.

Until recently, Victoria had been consistently rocking shoulder-grazing bobs, but this fresh image clearly shows she’s taken the plunge and reached for the scissors.

To truly see how much length she’s lost, just compare it to another photo from May 2025, where her hair clearly falls a few inches longer. It’s obvious the British fashion mogul has chopped off several inches, just in time for summer’s sweltering heat.

© @victoriabeckham This May 2025 snap clearly shows a longer shoulder-length bob

The micro bob has become one of this summer’s biggest hair trends. People who already have long bobs (like VB) are taking the plunge with jawline-grazing chops, while others are ditching their long tresses entirely in favour of a bold new look.

Celebrity Hair Stylist and Founder of Melissa Salons, Melissa Timperley, has officially dubbed the cut ‘the snap bob.’ She describes it as “a super-short micro bob cut clean above the jawline for sharp, modern impact.”

© WireImage VB's new cut is reminiscent of her iconic 90s bob

According to the expert, it’s best worn square and one-length to avoid any mushrooming effect, with the option of an undercut for those with lower hairlines or thicker textures.

Melissa tells H! Fashion: “Made famous by Leslie Bibb on The White Lotus and rocked by Pamela Anderson at the Met Gala, this style screams confidence and attitude. Pair it with a fringe for the ultimate cool-girl look that feels effortless, edgy, and undeniably chic.”

So, if you're looking for some summer hair inspo, look no further than VB herself!