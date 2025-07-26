Jennifer Lopez’s chunky highlighted birthday hair is peak Y2K vibes

Jennifer Lopez has once again proven that age is just a number - and great hair is timeless.

Marking her 56th birthday, the American star showed off a throwback-inspired hairstyle that’s pure Y2K glamour, complete with voluminous blowout layers and chunky highlights that scream early-2000s siren.

The photo, posted by her go-to stylist Lorenzo Martin, shows the Jenny From The Block singer in a plush white robe ahead of her celebrations in Turkey, taking a mirror selfie with full glam and hair that quite literally steals the spotlight.

© @jlo

Her warm brunette base was brightened with thick, caramel blonde ribbons, expertly placed to frame her face and add maximum dimension. Teamed with a side parting and tousled, bouncy ends, the look feels like a love letter to the golden era of pop star beauty - think Destiny’s Child, Mariah Carey, and yes, early JLo herself.

We are also obsessed with her Brazilian Bombshell Blowdry, a term coined by the British hair icon, Sam McKnight. He previously told H! Fashion: “Volume is bigger than ever and will continue to dominate through 2025. Bombshell blowouts, supermodel volume, 90’s flicks and waves. Layers and cheekbone skimming fringes make these styles much easier to achieve and vitally keep the volume."

He continues: "There’s nothing more confidence-boosting than a big, bold and voluminous DO. It’s elevating in more ways than one, the ultimate mood booster."

© @jlo Even after her big night out, the star's locks still looked perfect

Chunky highlights - a trend that dominated noughties hair salons - have made a major comeback in recent seasons, and Lopez’s take on the style shows exactly why.

The contrast between light and dark tones adds a fresh edge, while the bouncy blow-dry finish makes the whole look glamorous. Unlike the ultra-blended balayage that’s been the standard for years, this high-impact colour trend is about embracing boldness and having fun with your hair again.

It’s no surprise that Y2K beauty continues to dominate both TikTok feeds and A-list red carpets. From butterfly clips to glossy lips and now face-framing streaks, what was once seen as dated is now being reimagined through a nostalgic yet elevated lens. And when the Selena actress gives a trend her stamp of approval - especially on her birthday - you know it’s one worth watching.

With this look JLo is just doing what she does best: reminding us all how to bring great hair into a new era...