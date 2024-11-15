Jennifer Lopez's Swarovski crystal nails are a party season dream: Get the look

Jennifer Lopez made an epic return to the stage at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab runway show - but her Swarovski embellished nails are what really stole the show.

In her first appearance on stage since her divorce from ex Ben Affleck, JLo dazzled the crowd. As models made their way down the catwalk for the fashion show in Saudi Arabia on Thursday 14 November, Jennifer performed a high-energy medley of her most iconic songs, including Una Noche Más, Get Loud and On The Floor.

On Instagram, JLo shared a carousel of behind the scenes images from her night in Riyadh, wearing a deep teal-green sequin dress. However the fifth image, showing her crystal nails, stopped beauty lovers in their tracks.

Her hands were adorned with multiple diamond rings, and yet the real showstopper was the intricate sparkling Swarovski nail art that elevated her entire Elie Saab look.

Of course, the man behind this iconic 'mani moment' was Tom Bachik. Manicurist to the stars, Tom is the genius behind many viral A-list manicures. His clients include Selena Gomez, Heidi Klum and Camilla Cabello. (Who could forget his iconic wet look mani on Selena Gomez for the Emmy's back in September?)

Tom broke down the iconic bejewelled design on Instagram with a picture of the nail set and the caption, "Diamonds are a girl's best friend."

To get the look Tom detailed that he began with his own range of 'Tweezerman x Tom Bachik' tools. for "precision & perfection." Then Aprés Nail's Coffin Gel X Extensions in 'Clear' were used for the shape of the nails and Kokoist's 'Platinum Filler' was added to the nail base. To get that sleek metallic finish, he used Mia Secret's Chrome Silver Gel Paint. This was layered with his own Chrome Powder, which he teased is 'coming soon.' To add an extra touch of glam, Swarovski Crystals and Mia Secret's metallic flakes were used for the perfect pop.

In the comments, fans of the singers showered her with praise for the iconic look, with many commenting specifically on the intricate nail design. Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons, who also styled Lopez’s hair for the evening, commented "You’re a genius!" Whilst others deemed the look, "simply iconic."

In case there was any doubt, JLo is well and truly the poster girl for a party season manicure.