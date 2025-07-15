Y2K crimped hair is back - and cooler than you ever remember

It’s official: the hair trend you thought was buried in your childhood picture album is making a high-fashion comeback. Crimped hair (you know, the zigzag textured style that defined ‘90s cool), is being reimagined for 2025 with a grown-up edge. From runway to red carpet, stylists are bringing back the look with less frizz, more polish and a modern twist.

Whether it’s woven into sleek ponytails, used to add volume at the roots, or scattered through lengths for a nostalgic nod, crimping is suddenly everywhere this summer.

Philip Downing, Creative Director of Bed Head, shares his expertise with H! Fashion on the revival of the throwback style. He explains: “There’s a new wave (literally) sweeping through the hair world, and it’s combining serious nostalgia with a fresh edge. Crimping, the iconic texture made famous by '80s legends like Cyndi Lauper and Madonna, is making a bold revival, but this time, with some evolution.

When crimping was ‘in’ the first time round, the tools used had smaller and more narrow plates, which created a very uniform ‘Z’ like ziz-zag pattern to the hair. It was all about high drama and high volume, especially effective on finer hair types for creating added texture."

In the early noughties, new crimping tools came out with larger plates and rounder barrels. "This shape created more of a soft wave, and 'S' letter, instead of 'Z', and this is what we’re seeing come back around now," Phillip explains. "This is mainly due to its wearable appeal that can be styled as a low-key day-to-day look. Think less costume, more cool-girl."

The Y2K crimping revival is all about fun, volume, and movement with a modern edge. It remains true to its origins, but with added movement and body for a modern vibe.

Phillip's top tips for creating the Y2K crimped look:

Create Your Base - It’s best to crimp hair from a straight base as this keeps your cuticle flat for a solid foundation to create a pattern of movement. Plan to blow-dry hair to smooth it to start off. Protect & Prep - You’ll be using a heated tool, so prepare your hair first with a good spray of heat protection. I'd recommend Bed Head's Some Like it Hot for the added benefit of an irresistible scent. Then, to make sure the texture of your crimp holds, apply a thickening spray on damp hair from root to tips before blow-drying it in. My must-try is Bed Head's Queen for a Day for maximum volume. Section Smart - Once fully smoothed out, divide your hair into manageable sections and work the crimper horizontally, from the root to ends. Thicker hair? Go smaller with your sections. Let it Cool - It’s important to let your crimped hair cool down before using finishing products, as this will help lock the shape. Finish Your Texture - Shake out the hair with your hands to maintain the look. Or for a softer texture, try brushing out with a soft-bristle brush. Lock It In - Finish off with a good spritz of hairspray to add final hold and a gorgeous reflective shine. My top pick here would be Bed Head's Masterpiece.

If you're looking for a fun throwback style for the summer, look to the popular ''90s-inspired crimped look for inspiration.