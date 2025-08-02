Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign's hidden beauty moment
Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images

Everyone’s talking about Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign - but did you catch this hidden beauty detail?

The actress’s latest transformation update is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment

Aaliyah Harry
Beauty Writer
2 minutes ago
Sydney Sweeney is at the centre of a media storm this week after her campaign with US fashion brand, American Eagle. 

While the advert has sparked conversation for its tone and styling, eagle-eyed beauty obsessives can't stop talking about the hidden beauty detail that has flown under the radar. 

If you look beyond the headlines, and take a closer look at her overall look, you will spot Sydney's soft, golden hair transformation.

View post on Instagram
 

The actress, best known for her role in Euphoria, has long been associated with creamy, neutral-toned blondes - her signature colour being a natural-looking, beachy blonde with subtle lowlights, cool beige undertones and a lived-in finish. 

In recent months, her go-to tone leaned slightly darker and cooler, with a shadowy root and more ashy, wheat-blonde ends - seen clearly in a recent post from celebrity hair colourist Jacob Schwartz (@jacobschwartzhair), where her length was worn in soft waves and paired with pink-toned makeup.

Sydney Sweeney's previous darker blonde tones © @jacobschwartzhair
Sydney Sweeney's previous darker blonde tones

But for the new American Eagle denim campaign, Schwartz gave Sweeney a refresh: think buttery champagne tones, brighter golden mids, and barely-there baby lights framing the face. The colour reads lighter, more dimensional, and significantly warmer in tone.

 While the root still carries a soft melt for depth, the overall finish feels fresher and more summery - likely a strategic move to pair with the denim-heavy, Americana aesthetic of the shoot.

sydney sweeney nails © WireImage
Sydney Sweeney has always maintained her signature blonde hue

Her glam team for the shoot included her go-to hairstylist Glen Coco (@glencocooforhair), makeup artist Melissa Hernandez (@melissa.hernandez), and stylist Molly Dickson (@mollyddickson), all of whom contributed to her striking look for the campaign. 

What makes this beauty shift so impactful is its subtlety. It’s not a dramatic chop or drastic shade change, but rather a shift that slightly brings her features out and ties into current trends favouring softer, honeyed blondes over cooler or icy tones. 

While the shoot’s styling has divided opinion, the American It-girl's beauty look has been widely praised as effortless and glowing.

For anyone looking to emulate the look, ask your colourist for a golden balayage with fine highlights around the face and a soft root smudge to maintain dimension. This hue pairs especially well with tanned skin and peachy makeup - just in time for the tail end of summer.

