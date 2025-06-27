Sydney Sweeney just debuted the longest 'Mermaid Curls' we've ever seen

Sydney Sweeney has been a long-time beauty muse. With each new red carpet appearance and photoshoot, she brings something fresh and this summer is no different.

The Euphoria actress has just debuted a bold new effortless hairstyle that is set to be a staple style this season.

The actress shared an Instagram video and images showcasing her new look. Her locks were crafted by expert hairstylist Glen Coco and was styled in ultra-long, voluminous curls that cascaded past her chest in a true mermaid-meets-’70s glam moment.

© @melissa.hernandez The actress just debuted the most effortless hairstyle for summer 2025

Her hairstyle blended tight ringlets with natural texture, giving her blonde tresses an effortless, bouncy movement. Her roots are softly blown out for volume, while the ends maintain a glossy, high-definition curl pattern. It’s a head-turning look that is the perfect mix of nostalgia and summer bombshell energy.

Makeup artist to the stars, Melissa Hernadez, also gave her baby pink glam featuring a soft, pastel blush and matching matte lipstick.

The American starlet paired the dramatic hair with a sheer, floral-embroidered slip dress, tapping into the dreamy Y2K trend. The plunging neckline and floaty fabric elevated the romantic vibe - perfectly complementing her whimsical curls.

This is also the longest her golden blonde locks have ever been. The LANEIGE ambassador's tresses were also lighter and leaned towards the popular sunflower blonde hue.

What is Sunflower Blonde?

© @melissa.hernandez The bombshell curls are a staple for warmer weather

Sunflower blonde is the latest blonde shade dominating hair salons right now, offering a fresh take on classic golden tones. Inspired by the rich, sun-lit hues of sunflower petals, it blends warm honey, buttery gold, and soft caramel undertones to create a glowing effect. Unlike the icy platinum blondes that have reigned in recent years, sunflower blonde leans into warmth, creating a natural, sun-kissed look.

Expert hairstylist Tom Smith shared his sentiments on the re-emergence of the popular colour on Instagram. He said: "Sunflower blonde is still raining supreme. I can't actually believe that I'm still talking about sunflower blonde almost a year on it's bright, glowy and warm just like bottled sunshine. Perfect for adding radiance even when the weather is grey - and it's not going anywhere."

How to get Sydney Sweeney's mermaid curls

Glen often uses a combination of heat-styling and setting techniques to build volume and definition. Here’s how it was likely achieved her bombshell look:

© @melissa.hernandez Glen Coco gave the American it-girl the go-to style

Prepped her locks with volumising mousse or curl-enhancing products to build structure and hold. Blow-dried her tresses with a round brush to add lift at the roots and polish the lengths. Used a small-barrel curling iron or wand (around 1 inch) to create tight, uniform curls throughout. Then, each curl was pinned and allowed to cool to set the shape. Finally, her curls were brushed out slightly with a wide-tooth comb or fingers to create soft separation and volume without losing the curl.

Summer is the perfect time to get the Sydney-inspired mermaid curl look.