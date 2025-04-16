Sydney Sweeney serves in sultry playsuit and Wimbledon-ready beach waves

Sydney Sweeney is serving serious summer beauty inspiration - and this time, it’s straight from the tennis court.

Posing in a sunshine-hued playsuit by Frankies Bikinis, the actress paired her sporty look with the ultimate holiday and Wimbledon-ready hairstyle: soft, tousled beach waves.

A summer staple that never goes out of style, beach waves exude that effortless, sun-drenched vibe we all crave when the weather warms up. Think texture, movement and volume - without the fuss.

© @sydneysweeney Sydney Sweeney sports a butter yellow playsuit, chunky white trainers and the ultimate beach waves

Whether created with a curling wand, texturising spray, or simply salt water and sunshine, it’s a look that works on and off duty, and Sydney’s undone finish nails the vibe perfectly.

Not only do beach waves offer a carefree, cool-girl aesthetic, but they also work brilliantly with summer’s heat and humidity. The more texture, the better - and there’s no need for precision or perfection, which makes this style as low-maintenance as it is stunning.

As for her glam, the Euphoria actress kept things simple with a flawless dewy complexion, a flush of red blush and a swipe of nude matte lipstick. This beauty look was all about the hair.

© @sydneysweeney The Euphoria actress aced the Wimbledon-ready look

How to recreate Sydney Sweeney's Beach Waves

Expert Hairstylist and CEO of Hershesons, Luke Hersheson, created a similar tousled look for Keira Knightley on her chestnut bob during Milan Fashion Week. He revealed a step-by-step guide for recreating the effortless beachy look.

© WireImage Keira Knightley at the Tod's fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week 2025 with tousled beach waves

"Firstly, we prepped hair with a mix of Hershesons Almost Everything Cream and Zhoosh Foam to create a little bit of hold, de-frizz the hair and give a nice shine. "I then rough dried the hair from wet, with The Great Hairdryer and smoothed out the hair from underneath to straighten slightly." "Next, I opted for the large wand attachment on the new Multi-Tasker and created some really soft, subtle waves throughout the hair. I then used the edge of the curling iron attachment to create a 'flick' at the bottom of the hair to kick out the ends." "Finally, I finished the look with some hairspray and a tiny bit more Almost Everything Cream to separate the hair and create more of a ‘lived in’ texture."

Paired with her flirty mini playsuit and a post-match glow, Sydney’s beauty look hits the sweet spot between glam and casual. It’s the perfect match - pun intended...