Sydney Sweeney's stunning suede blonde hair is the perfect winter shade

Hollywood's resident bright blonde bombshell, Sydney Sweeney, has gone to the dark side.

The Euphoria actress is no stranger to switching up her hairstyles (we've seen her go from long locks to Italian bobs), this is the darkest shade of blonde we've seen from her yet. Could this be the signal of a new glam era? Her suede blonde tresses are the perfect winter season transformation. This shade is ideal for transitioning into colder months, as it combines warmth and coolness, making it adaptable year-round.

Sydney was reunited with her all-star styling team to achieve this dazzling new hair-do. The man behind her gorgeous new hair colour is Jacob Schwartz, whilst Priscilla Valles added the extensions, giving the actress luscious shoulder-length locks. Her hair was styled with effortless tussled waves by hairstylist Glen "CoCo" Oropeza.

Glen shared the first-look of the White Lotus star's taupe locks in an Instagram reel. He captioned the post: "We have returned," and Sydney replied under the post with red hearts, which clearly means she loves her new shade of blonde.

Sydney's winter-approved hair transformation is a mixture of dark and natural blonde shades with soft, neutral undertones. Jacob incorporated a subtle blend of warm and cool shades to create a velvety finish, resembling the texture and tone of suede. As we can see from Sydney's effortless hair, the result is a sophisticated and low-maintenance look that adds depth and dimension without a harsh contrast.

Jacob also gave beauty enthusiasts a detailed rundown of how to get her exact look. First he highlighted around her face with Schwarzkopf's blonde bleach in volume 10. For the rest of her hair, he used all Schwarzkopf's IGORA hair dye products. The Low Lights are Vibrance 6-0 & 7-0 (1:3) mixed with the Vibrance Activator lotion in 6vol .

For the top section of her hair, the hair colourist used Vibrance 8-0 & 9-55 (1:1) mixed with the Vibrance Activator lotion in 6vol. Finally, between the foils of the bottom section of her hair, Jacob applied IGORA's Vibrance 7-1 & 8-0 (1:1) mixed with the same Vibrance Activator Lotion in 6vol.

© Jamie McCarthy Sydney Sweeney's blonde "Italian bob".

Sydney has been off the grid recently. The LA native has thrown herself into the filming of her upcoming untitled boxing biopic based on former world champion, Christy Martin. Sydney is set to portray the sports trailblazer in the lead role. On Monday 25 November, Sydney posted a picture on Instagram standing next to the boxing legend and she looked unrecognisable after transforming to resemble Christy.

The American star penned a long caption alongside the picture to mark the final day of filming. She wrote: "I don’t usually write a lot in my captions but this movie and experience I feel needs more than just a few words. We have wrapped filming Christy Martin’s story and it has been one of the most emotional, transformative experiences of my life.

"Christy’s journey is so deeply inspiring, and having her by my side during this process was nothing short of surreal. There were moments on set where I’d glance over at her standing by the monitors, cheering us on, and I’d just become so emotional. Knowing what she’s endured, what she’s pushed through to be there in that moment—it made me want to cry."

She ended the emotional caption with: "This story is so much bigger than just a film. It’s a testament to resilience, survival, and finding the strength to keep fighting. I can’t wait for you all to see it—not only because I’m proud of the transformation and the work I’ve poured into it, but because Christy’s story deserves to be told."