Lindsay Lohan’s iconic red hair is making a 2000s-style comeback

Hold onto your butterfly clips and low-rise jeans - Lindsay Lohan just reminded us why red hair ruled the early 2000s.

In recent months, the film star has sported a creamy blonde hue - but this summer we're seeing an unexpected rise in red hair transformation's, and of course Lindsay's hairdo is serving as the perfect inspiration. Following her dazzling Freakier Friday red carpet appearances, she's got us reminiscing.

The Amercian It-girl has long been synonymous with fiery copper strands thanks to her signature looks in cult classic film's like Freaky Friday and Mean Girls. From bold Hollywood waves to glossy updos, her signature coppery red always looked incredibly luxe.

© FilmMagic Lindsay Lohan at the 2004 Vanity Fair Oscar Party with her signature red locks

As we can see from her appearance at the 20004 Vanity Fair Oscar party, this rich, multidimensional shade is a vibrant auburn hue - think liquid sunset in hair form. It’s the kind of colour that feels nostalgic and the shade always popped on the actress, especially against her porcelain skin and soft-glam makeup.

What makes this throwback moment even sweeter is how organically it fits into the current beauty landscape. For summer 2025, Cherry Cola, cinnamon brunette, and spicy ginger tones are all trending right now, and Lindsay - unknowingly or not - is once again way ahead and the inspo of a colour comeback.

Jo O’Neill, head of technical education for Toni & Guy, tells H! Fashion about the rise of 'Vivid' hair colours. "Deeper and darker depth colours always give an opulent feel to the hair, with a high gloss shine from root to tip," he explains. "The tones we will see are those deep rich, opulent cherry reds, rich burgundy and cinnamon.”

© Instagram Lindsay has recently been sporting a creamy blonde 'almond milk' shade - but beauty lovers are holding out for a return to her classic red

Whether you grew up copying her Parent Trap braids or screenshot her Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen bangs, there’s no denying the cultural chokehold her red hair once had - and still does.

If you’re tempted to follow suit, ask your colourist for a soft copper red with gold and amber undertones. Keep the roots slightly deeper for dimension, and opt for gloss treatments to keep that signature shine.

Whether you’re craving a total transformation or just fancy flirting with the idea of a new hue, let Lindsay's iconic look remind you of the power red hair holds.